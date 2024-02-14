Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Jude Bellingham could be facing a ban of up to four games if he is found guilty of calling Mason Greenwood a “rapist”.

Bellingham’s Real Madrid side were taking on local rivals Getafe, who Greenwood joined on loan last summer, in a league game earlier this month when the alleged incident occurred.

Getafe subsequently reported the alleged slur and despite it remaining unclear if the claim is true, the LaLiga side requested to the referee that it be included in his match report.

What did Jude Bellingham say to Greenwood? 😳 pic.twitter.com/chsgx3vBpd — Naija (@Naija_PR) February 6, 2024

Outcome of report will be known soon

According to Spanish outlet Cope, the RFEF Competition Committee have received a report from a set of experts and are now contemplating what they should do next.

Furthermore, the report adds that expert lip-readers have been used during the investigation to determine if the England international said “rapist” or “rubbish” when shouting at Greenwood.

Once a judge has been appointed, it’s expected that it will take 15 days to decide whether Bellingham should be sanctioned or if the allegation can be dismissed.

LaLiga rules state that if he is found guilty, Bellingham could receive up to a four-game ban.

Bellingham expected to make return to side in coming weeks

Madrid are currently without the 20-year-old after he picked up a sprained ankle in the 4-0 demolition of fellow title challengers Girona at the weekend.

He also missed the first leg of Los Blancos’ Champions League round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in which his replacement, Brahim Diaz, scored the only goal of the game – also performing the youngster’s iconic celebration too.

