Search icon

Football

14th Feb 2024

Jude Bellingham facing four-match ban for alleged Greenwood slur

Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham Mason Greenwood

Bellingham allegedly made a comment directed at Greenwood

Jude Bellingham could be facing a ban of up to four games if he is found guilty of calling Mason Greenwood a “rapist”.

Bellingham’s Real Madrid side were taking on local rivals Getafe, who Greenwood joined on loan last summer, in a league game earlier this month when the alleged incident occurred.

Getafe subsequently reported the alleged slur and despite it remaining unclear if the claim is true, the LaLiga side requested to the referee that it be included in his match report.

Outcome of report will be known soon

According to Spanish outlet Cope, the RFEF Competition Committee have received a report from a set of experts and are now contemplating what they should do next.

Furthermore, the report adds that expert lip-readers have been used during the investigation to determine if the England international said “rapist” or “rubbish” when shouting at Greenwood.

Once a judge has been appointed, it’s expected that it will take 15 days to decide whether Bellingham should be sanctioned or if the allegation can be dismissed.

LaLiga rules state that if he is found guilty, Bellingham could receive up to a four-game ban.

Bellingham expected to make return to side in coming weeks

Madrid are currently without the 20-year-old after he picked up a sprained ankle in the 4-0 demolition of fellow title challengers Girona at the weekend.

He also missed the first leg of Los Blancos’ Champions League round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig on Tuesday in which his replacement, Brahim Diaz, scored the only goal of the game – also performing the youngster’s iconic celebration too.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Getafe,Jude Bellingham,LaLiga,Mason Greenwood,Real Madrid,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

Football

Son Heung-min suffered injured finger in table tennis row with teammates

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool send warning to fans purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets

Carabao Cup

Liverpool send warning to fans purchasing Carabao Cup final tickets

By Callum Boyle

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace fail in attempt to poach high-flying Championship manager

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

Football

Sir Jim Ratcliffe receives Premier League approval to buy £1.3bn stake in Man United

By Callum Boyle

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

Football

Fans are only just learning why no team has ‘London’ in its name

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

Chelsea

Chelsea break 118-year record with late win at Crystal Palace

By Callum Boyle

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

Ange Postecoglou

Spurs confident Ange Postecoglou won’t join Liverpool

By Callum Boyle

Plymouth Argyle save cat’s life thanks to EA FC 24

EAFC

Plymouth Argyle save cat’s life thanks to EA FC 24

By Callum Boyle

Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

Blue cards

Goalkeepers will not be exempt from new blue card rule

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

PlayStation Plus users can nab 17 incredible bonus free downloads right now

By JOE

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

Why you won’t be able to order delivery for Valentine’s tonight

By JOE

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

Barcelona

Travel warning issued to Brits planning Spain, Greece or Portugal trips this summer

By Charlie Herbert

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

Air Travel

People call for adult-only planes after child screams for entirety of 29-hour flight

By Charlie Herbert

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

Dublin

Huge Valentine’s Day poster pops up in Dublin and everyone’s thinking the same thing

By Joseph Loftus

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

Ruth Jones denies reports that there will be another Gavin and Stacey special

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

Walkers launches two new flavours and fans can’t get enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

restaurant

Server says people who can’t afford to tip 20% ‘don’t deserve to eat out’

By JOE

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

home office

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 is coming sooner than we thought after Sony make shock announcement

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories