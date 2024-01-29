Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

Its not over until the final whistle

Iraq striker Aymen Hussein was shown a red card for “over-celebrating” in the Asia Cup fixture against Jordan.

Hussein, who plays for Iraqi Premier League side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, put his nation 2-1 up in the 76th minute as they looked set to advance through to the next stages of the tournament.

After his big moment, the number 18 sprinted over to the far end of the stadium to celebrate with thousands of Iraqi fans.

He then proceeded to perform an eating action with his hands, which irked referee Alireza Faghani, who then decided to give the forward a second yellow card and dismiss him.

The goal that put us ahead courtesy of the tournament's top scorer, Aymen Hussein! 🎯#IRQvJOR #AsianCup2023pic.twitter.com/2x8QVgLnM2 — Iraq National Team (@IraqNT_EN) January 29, 2024

Doha-based publication Al Jazeera couldn’t believe the moment of madness. “I can’t quite believe this – seconds after scoring, Aymen Hussein is sent off,” their live blog stated.

“He picks up a second yellow card, presumably for his celebrations. It’s hard to see exactly what he did wrong there, but the referee showed no hesitation in pulling out his cards. What a turn of events.”

It proved to be a costly red card for Iran two as Jordan went on to score two goals in injury time and cause an almighty upset to win the last 16 clash and set up a quarter final tie against Tajikistan in l Rayyan.

