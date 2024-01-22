Search icon

Football

22nd Jan 2024

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

Callum Boyle

Thomas Tuchel

Bayern Munich are now seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen

Thomas Tuchel channeled his inner Jose Mourinho after Bayern Munich suffered a 1-0 defeat to Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Defeat at the Allianz Arena means that they now sit seven points behind Xabi Alonso’s unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen and are in real danger of missing out on their first Bundesliga title in 12 years.

The pressure is now increasing on Thomas Tuchel with fans becoming more impatient now that the possibility of ending the season trophy-less is becoming more likely.

After the game, Tuchel didn’t hold back and slammed his players for their performances.

He said: “That is our responsibility. I’m also tired of saying that we’re training well. Nobody believes that anymore.

“I’ve been doing the job long enough to be able to judge whether the training was at the level we want it to be. This has really been the case for many weeks.”

Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel continued: “For over 70 minutes I didn’t have the feeling that we were playing for victory. Afterwards I noticed it. Not until there. 

“We were extremely static in the first half. We lost a lot of the ball, allowed a lot of counterattacks, and were sloppy in possession. Deserved defeat!

“We didn’t play for 70 minutes like a team that wanted to force a win, that was playing for the championship, that wanted to give an answer. We only did this for 20 minutes.

“When you sign for a club like Bayern Munich, you sign for one hundred percent. That applies to the coach, that applies to the players. We didn’t deliver that today.

“We played as if we were 10 points ahead and still had a Champions League game on Tuesday.”

Bayern return to action on Wednesday when they play their game in hand against Union Berlin and a chance to reduce the gap to four points.

“We will hold the team accountable. On Wednesday we have the opportunity to do better – and we have to do better,” he added.

Topics:

Bayern Munich,Football,Jose Mourinho,Sport,Thomas Tuchel

