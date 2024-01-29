Man City fans furious with the way club was described during FA Cup draw

The draw for the FA Cup fifth round took place on Sunday

Manchester City fans were furious with ITV for the way they were described during the FA Cup draw.

The draw for the fifth round was made on Sunday which saw the defending champions pitted up against fellow Premier League opposition in Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

They will face each other on the week commencing Monday February 26.

During the draw, extra context is added to the programme to describe each of the teams being drawn to flesh out the process.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool defender Glen Johnson was on duty when it came to drawing the teams out and after pulling out Man City, they were described the Treble winners as “second in the Premier League and five-time semi-finalists in the last five years.”

City are the current holders of the FA Cup after beating rivals Manchester United 2-1.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, sparking plenty of angry reactions from Man City fans.

Not “FA Cup holders Manchester City” or Treble winners or Champions of Europe & the World…. we’re “2nd in the PL and 5 time semi finalists in the last 5 years”



Can’t even bring themselves to call us the holders 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ciJ630uNi2 — Chris Howard (@Chris_G_Howard) January 28, 2024

One user commented: “Not ‘FA Cup holders Manchester City’ or Treble winners or Champions of Europe & the World…. we’re ‘2nd in the PL and 5 time semi finalists in the last 5 years’ Can’t even bring themselves to call us the holders.

“Their agenda hates us. Still boiling p**s even in second place,” said a second.

Another wrote: “It’s easier to say ‘current holders’ than any other thing.”

A fourth added: “I’m not even a City fan and think this is bang out of order.”

Pep Guardiola’s side secured their passage to the fifth round with a late winner away at Spurs.

Nathan Ake’s 88th minute header was there first goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in six attempts.

