29th Jan 2024

Bayern Munich want to sign third English player in deal worth £50m

Callum Boyle

Bayern Munich are eyeing up another English talent to add to their ranks this winter.

The Bundesliga side signed Harry Kane in the summer and also brought in Eric Dier from Spurs in January.

Kane has been prolific since moving to Germany, scoring 27 goals in 26 games while Dier has played twice since his recent move.

Thomas Tuchel had been keen to add Kieran Trippier to his ranks however Newcastle held out firm and insisted he was not for sale. Since their failed pursuit, they instead opted to sign Sacha Boey from Galatasaray.

Even though they failed to bring Trippier in, the Bavarian club are still looking to the Premier League for new additions and according to The Athletic, are monitoring Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey.

Bayern Munich

Villa’s bright young talent is attracting plenty of interest and the likes of Newcastle and Spurs are also rumoured to be interested.

Ramsey has established himself as a key member of Unai Emery’s squad and the West Midlands club would almost certainly demand fee as high as £50m in order to prize away the 22-year-old.

Since making his debut in 2019 , Ramsey has made 115 appearances in all competitions for Villa, scoring 13 goals in that time.

