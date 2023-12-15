Search icon

15th Dec 2023

Howard Webb says it would be ‘foolish’ to get rid of VAR

Callum Boyle

Howard Webb VAR

‘Why would you want to take that away?’

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has insisted that VAR is here to stay and getting rid of it wouldn’t be the solution to the ongoing problems.

VAR has been at the centre of many discussions again this season, with many calling for the technology to be binned following a series of high-profile errors.

The worst of those was the decision to disallow Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham for offside, despite replays clearly showing that the Liverpool winger was offside.

But Webb, who has come under fire for the number of mistakes he has had to address this season, still believes in the use of VAR and called for supporters to remain patient.

He told BBC Sport: It would be foolish to take away a tool that can remove clear errors from the game – almost 40 this season. Usually we have seen around 100 situations rectified through the use of VAR. Why would you want to take that away and leave those errors in the game?

“I understand delays can cause frustration but sometimes they are unavoidable when you are doing the job diligently. It protects the game from some clear errors and the thought of going into some big games without that facility there, I don’t think many referees would want that.”

Webb also went on to refute claims that suggested the standard of officiating is as bad as it’s ever been.

“People can have a fond recollection of the past. The game is spoken about and scrutinised more and is probably less forgiving than ever. That factors into people’s perceptions,” he continued.

“There have been errors that live large. We have to accept that. I always hold my hands up if I get something wrong. Over time, you work to reduce them. But the reality is pretty positive. 

“Some of the initiatives in place through extra investment take some time to permeate through. We have seen officials come out of the development group taking charge of their first Premier League games. That is happening at every level.”

