Rennes denied last minute equaliser vs Villarreal by VAR due to little-known rule

Rennes were denied a late equaliser against Villarreal on Thursday night following a bizarre VAR decision.

With minutes to go, Villarreal were leading 3-2 only for Rennes’ Lorenz Assignon to find the back of the net.

After thinking he had rescued a point for the French outfit, the goal was then ruled out by VAR – leading to mass confusion and anger.

People initially thought the goal had been ruled out for offside after referee Atilla Karaoglan put his arm in the air to signal the goal had been chalked off.

But it now appears that it was for a different reason.

Before the goal, Rennes were awarded a free-kick, which midfielder Enzo Le Fee took.

Le Fee’s effort hit the bar and bounced back to him before he laid the ball off to Assignon who promptly fired past Pepe Reina.

According to England’s FA Law 13, which covers free-kicks and is also allegedly used by UEFA, it was explained that a player taking the free-kick cannot touch the ball first without another player touching it once the ball is back in play.

The rules say: “If, after the ball is in play, the kicker touches the ball again before it has touched another player an indirect free kick is awarded.”

Speaking after the game, Rennes manager told TNT Sports that he was unaware that the rule existed.

He said: “I knew the rule existed for penalties, I didn’t know it existed for free kicks.”

Having lost the game, Rennes subsequently finished second in Group F and will now contest a play-off round.

