How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

Knowledge is the key to this one

We’re back again and ready to test your knowledge on all things European Championships.

This time we’re delving into the art of goal scorers.

We’ve compiled a list of the 10 all-time leading goal scorers throughout the history of Europe’s elite international tournament.

To give you one hint: only one of those players named has managed to reach double figures in that time while many of the others are closely tied.

You’ve only got five minutes as well to complete this so time is of the essence but I reckon you can get at least 70 per cent of the list.

Best of luck and a reminder that if the link to the quiz isn’t working, you can click here.

More of our quizzes are available here: