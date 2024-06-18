How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

Knowledge is the key to this one
We’re back again and ready to test your knowledge on all things European Championships.
This time we’re delving into the art of goal scorers.
We’ve compiled a list of the 10 all-time leading goal scorers throughout the history of Europe’s elite international tournament.
To give you one hint: only one of those players named has managed to reach double figures in that time while many of the others are closely tied.
You’ve only got five minutes as well to complete this so time is of the essence but I reckon you can get at least 70 per cent of the list.
Best of luck and a reminder that if the link to the quiz isn’t working, you can click here.
More of our quizzes are available here:
- Quiz: Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024
- JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match
- Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition
- Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley
- Quiz: Can you spell these footballers’ names correctly?
- Quiz: Name every nation to qualify for the Euros since 1960
- JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000
- JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
- Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup
- You have four minutes to name these seven footballers
- FootballJOE’s Career Path Quiz: #6
- Test your knowledge with yet another 2000s football quiz
- Only true Premier League aficionados will get full marks on this quiz
- QUIZ: We’re giving you two minutes to name these five Premier League footballers