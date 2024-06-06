Quiz: Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024

Test your stadium geography

Euro 2024 is bound to be a brilliant tournament.

Hosted by Germany, one of Europe’s elite countries for sport, fans are no doubt going to enjoy what the country has to offer.

As always there will be some brilliant stadiums hosting the games and that’s where you come in.

All you need to do is guess which city each of the 10 stadiums can be found in.

Not gonna waste your time anymore, so best of luck to you.

Which city will you find this stadium in? Berlin Hamburg Munich Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium in? Cologne Gelsenkirchen Dusseldorf Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium located? Dortmund Leipzig Dusseldorf Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium in? Nuremberg Dusseldorf Leipzig Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium in? Frankfurt Munich Freiburg Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium located in? Hamburg Schalke Gelsenkirchen Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium in? Berlin Hamburg Gelsenkirchen Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium in? Leipzig Stuttgart Cologne Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium in? Munich Stuttgart Dusseldorf Correct! Wrong! Which city is this stadium located in? Gelsenkirchen Stuttgart Berlin Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

