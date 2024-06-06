Quiz: Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024

Test your stadium geography
Euro 2024 is bound to be a brilliant tournament.
Hosted by Germany, one of Europe’s elite countries for sport, fans are no doubt going to enjoy what the country has to offer.
As always there will be some brilliant stadiums hosting the games and that’s where you come in.
All you need to do is guess which city each of the 10 stadiums can be found in.
Not gonna waste your time anymore, so best of luck to you.
Find more quizzes here:
- JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match
- Quiz: Missing shirt numbers: Euros edition
- Quiz: Name the four teams out of the current 92 who have never played at the new Wembley
- Quiz: Can you spell these footballers’ names correctly?
- Quiz: Name every nation to qualify for the Euros since 1960
- JOE Quiz: Name all five English clubs to have won all four domestic trophies since 2000
- JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
- Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup
- You have four minutes to name these seven footballers
- FootballJOE’s Career Path Quiz: #6
- Test your knowledge with yet another 2000s football quiz
- Only true Premier League aficionados will get full marks on this quiz
- QUIZ: We’re giving you two minutes to name these five Premier League footballers