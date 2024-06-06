Search icon

06th Jun 2024

Quiz: Name every city that will host a game in Euro 2024

Callum Boyle

JOE Quiz

Test your stadium geography

Euro 2024 is bound to be a brilliant tournament.

Hosted by Germany, one of Europe’s elite countries for sport, fans are no doubt going to enjoy what the country has to offer.

As always there will be some brilliant stadiums hosting the games and that’s where you come in.

All you need to do is guess which city each of the 10 stadiums can be found in.

Not gonna waste your time anymore, so best of luck to you.

