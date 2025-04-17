Search icon

Football

17th Apr 2025

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon in Europa League game

Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Manchester United’s season comes to a head tonight with a quarter final second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford.

The match will kick off at 8pm and will be shown exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK and on PremierSports in Ireland.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can add a monthly pass to their Amazon Prime subscription to watch tonight’s game.

Fans in the UK can add the Discovery+ subscription, which owns TNT Sports and will allow you to watch via your Amazon account here. In Ireland the PremierSports subscription is also available via Amazon here.

The monthly pass will allow fans to watch the Manchester United vs Lyon match tonight and all other European games including Champions League, Europa League and Conference League semi finals.

United have home advantage against Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon side and go into the tie 2-2 on aggregate. A home win would see United progress to the semi finals of the tournament and set up a tie between the winner of Rangers and Athletic Club. If United reach the final they will play one of Spurs, Bodo/Glimt, Lazio or Frankfurt at San Mames in the final.

It is a crucial time in United’s season. Poor league form means there is only one more avenue to secure European football next season. The Europa League winners get a place in the Champions League 2025/26 and qualification is essential if Manchester United’s cost-cutting owners want to secure the lucrative prize money.

United are expected to reinstate goalkeeper Andre Onana after he was at fault for two goals in the first leg. He would replace Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who started in the team’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last time out. United will be without Dutch striker Joshua Kirkzee, who limped off against Newcastle after picking up a hamstring injury.

Harry Maguire is also likely to return at the heart of defence, while talisman Bruno Fernandes will be key for United in the second leg.

You can watch the match here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Europa League,Manchester United

RELATED ARTICLES

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

Affiliate

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

By Jonny Yates

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

Affiliate

All Things Go Festival announce tickets info including presale and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

Arsenal

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

Affiliate

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

By Stephen Hurrell

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Football

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

By Nina McLaughlin

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

Affiliate

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

By Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

Europa League

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

By Jacob Entwistle

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

BBC

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

By Harry Warner

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

By Ava Keady

Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk signs new contract with Liverpool

By Harry Warner

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

YungBlud ‘hit by car’ while in Paris

By Ava Keady

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

Gossip Girl star Michelle Trachtenberg’s cause of death confirmed

By Joseph Loftus

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

marine life

Scientists stunned by extremely rare colossal sea creature caught on camera for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools And Horses episode was ‘banned from being aired ever again’

By JOE

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

Met Office reveals when hot weather will return to the UK

By Harry Warner

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

Russia

Russia sends WW3 threat to UK warning ‘we will kill all British people’

By Dan Seddon

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

Amazon Prime Video

Here’s what new TV licence rules could mean for Netflix subscribers

By Dan Seddon

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

Food

Papa Johns launches garlic bath bomb

By Dan Seddon

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

Football

International footballer Aaron Boupendza dies aged 28

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories