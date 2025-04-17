How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon in Europa League game

How to watch Manchester United vs Lyon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Manchester United’s season comes to a head tonight with a quarter final second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford.

The match will kick off at 8pm and will be shown exclusively on TNT Sports in the UK and on PremierSports in Ireland.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can add a monthly pass to their Amazon Prime subscription to watch tonight’s game.

Fans in the UK can add the Discovery+ subscription, which owns TNT Sports and will allow you to watch via your Amazon account here. In Ireland the PremierSports subscription is also available via Amazon here.

The monthly pass will allow fans to watch the Manchester United vs Lyon match tonight and all other European games including Champions League, Europa League and Conference League semi finals.

United have home advantage against Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon side and go into the tie 2-2 on aggregate. A home win would see United progress to the semi finals of the tournament and set up a tie between the winner of Rangers and Athletic Club. If United reach the final they will play one of Spurs, Bodo/Glimt, Lazio or Frankfurt at San Mames in the final.

It is a crucial time in United’s season. Poor league form means there is only one more avenue to secure European football next season. The Europa League winners get a place in the Champions League 2025/26 and qualification is essential if Manchester United’s cost-cutting owners want to secure the lucrative prize money.

United are expected to reinstate goalkeeper Andre Onana after he was at fault for two goals in the first leg. He would replace Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who started in the team’s 4-1 defeat to Newcastle last time out. United will be without Dutch striker Joshua Kirkzee, who limped off against Newcastle after picking up a hamstring injury.

Harry Maguire is also likely to return at the heart of defence, while talisman Bruno Fernandes will be key for United in the second leg.

You can watch the match here.