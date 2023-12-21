Jurgen Klopp slams ‘flat’ Anfield atmosphere in Carabao Cup win

‘If you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else’

Jurgen Klopp has criticised Liverpool supporters for the quiet atmosphere in their Carabao Cup win against West Ham on Wednesday night.

Liverpool hammered David Moyes’ side in a convincing 5-1 win that saw them set up a semi final tie with Fulham next month.

But despite the big win, Klopp was less than impressed with the noise inside Anfield and called upon those attending the top of the table clash against Arsenal on Saturday to bring the noise.

“I have to say – it’s long ago that I said this – but I thought the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptional, I was not overly happy, I have to say, with the atmosphere behind me,” said the German.

“I don’t know. I don’t ask people, what do we want? We changed a lot of things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I would be in the stand I would be on my toes, 1,000 per cent.

“I don’t know if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say, ‘oh sorry that we didn’t smash them’.

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield, I would say – after they (Arsenal) didn’t play this week, they prepare for this game and anyone who knows a little bit about them, they will be prepared.

“So, we need Anfield on their toes from the first second without me having an argument with the opposition coach. We need you from the first second.

“If you really want, if it’s too much football in December, I don’t know. Sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”

His comments come days after Gary Neville described the atmosphere as “the worst I’ve seen at Anfield ever for a Liverpool-Manchester United game.”

“I’ve always been complimentary of Liverpool fans. It’s the biggest crowd they’ve had here in 60, 70 years. But it’s the quietest crowd I’ve seen in this game,” he added.

