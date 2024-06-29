Search icon

Football

29th Jun 2024

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

Callum Boyle

Clive Tyledsley

Tyldesley will leave ITV after 28 years

People are demanding that ITV reverse their decision to not renew Clive Tyldesley’s contract.

After 28 years working for the broadcaster, Tyldesley will step away from commentary duties.

His final game saw him cover Germany’s round of 16 victory against Denmark alongside Ally McCoist in Dortmund as goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala were enough for the host nation to go through.

Tyldesley ‘doesn’t know why’ ITV have gotten rid of him

Tyldesley was ITV’s main commentator until 2022 when they confirmed that Sam Matterface would become the lead commentator for all games involving England and any other ‘high-priority fixtures’.

Despite the demotion, Tyldesley has still commentated for ITV but he will now no longer be behind the mic for the rest of the tournament – a decision he only found out about weeks before Euro 2024 started.

Speaking about ITV’s decision not to renew his contract, Tyldesley admitted that he wasn’t sure what led them to that decision.

“I’ve known for five to six weeks. The ITV football editor phoned me to tell me I would be going home after the last 16,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I asked if there would be any other opportunities and he said that ITV would not be offering me another contract and so that will be it after 28 years.

“ITV has been very good for me and my career and I’d like to think I have been good for them.

“It’s a shame it’s coming to an end but it’s a matter of opinion and their opinion is that this is the right call. I don’t know why they think that.

“I’ve never fully understood but I have to accept it. I still think my work is strong enough to resonate with old and young.”

Fans call for ITV to reinstate Tyldesley

For many, Tyldesley has been the voice most people would associate with free-to-air football commentary.

Whether that be England games, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winner against Barcelona in 1999 or Champions League games, he has been a constant in so many.

Loved by all, the news of his departure has upset plenty and the majority are calling for him to keep his role.

One user said: “Listening to Clive Tyldesley on comms it’s an absolutely travesty he’s being ditched. Still one of the best in the business.”

A second added: “Dear @ITVSport Have you any idea how much the public (who watch your stuff in case you’d forgotten) absolutely love the legend that is Clive Tyldesley?? I think not.And add Ally McCoist into it?? It’s genius.”

Another wrote: “ITV getting rid of Clive Tyldesley is such a big mistake. By far the best commentator they have.

“Imagine deciding Clive Tyldesley, one of the best English commentators of all time, is surplus to requirements,” claimed another.

Topics:

Clive Tyldesley,Football,Sport,Uefa Euro 2024

