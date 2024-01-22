Search icon

News

22nd Jan 2024

Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

Callum Boyle

Man United

A new era is coming at Man United

Manchester United’s new CEO Omar Berrada has laid out a set of new rules following his appointment.

Berrada was appointed after being poached from Manchester City and is the first major coup since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired his 25 per cent stake in the club.

Although Ratcliffe can’t start until his £1.3bn takeover can’t be ratified until next month, work is being done to identify where the club can improve.

According to the Mirror, one of the first areas Berrada will look at is United’s questionable recruitment.

In recent times United have spent more than a £1bn on players but now look further away than ever in their quest to get back to the top of English football.

But now, to avoid making the same mistakes, Berrada will now give under-performing players no more than two years to turn their fortunes around before they ship them out of the door.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, those who have been at the club longer than that will be deemed as “unacceptable” by the new United board.

United are currently seventh in the table and have 10 wins and nine defeats to their names already, 10 points off Aston Villa who occupy the last Champions League spot.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Manchester United,Omar Berrada,Sir Jim Ratcliffe,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his eight greatest footballers of all-time

By Callum Boyle

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

Football

Gabby Agbonlahor says Nemanja Vidic is ‘most overrated centre-back’ in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel goes full Jose Mourinho with explosive rant directed at Bayern Munich players

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Courteeners’ Liam Fray graduates: “It’s so very humbling and somewhat surreal”

Courteeners

Courteeners’ Liam Fray graduates: “It’s so very humbling and somewhat surreal”

By JOE

Bill Maher called himself the n-word on live television, and people are not happy

Bill Maher

Bill Maher called himself the n-word on live television, and people are not happy

By Rory Cashin

Van driver ‘crushed three ducklings to death’ because he could not wait for them to finish crossing the road

Van driver ‘crushed three ducklings to death’ because he could not wait for them to finish crossing the road

By Steve Hopkins

Vladimir Putin has condemned Donald Trump’s bombing of Syria

America

Vladimir Putin has condemned Donald Trump’s bombing of Syria

By Rory Cashin

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By Steve Hopkins

Sky Sports commentator gives detailed eyewitness account of London attack

sensitive

Sky Sports commentator gives detailed eyewitness account of London attack

By Robert Redmond

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

Tom Holland has a famous dad many people don’t know about

By Nina McLaughlin

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

Will Ferrell admits he had ‘zero knowledge’ of trans community before best friend of 30 years came out

By Nina McLaughlin

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

Cosplay

Man spends £19,000 on ‘ultra-realistic’ wolf costume to fulfil dream of living like wild animal

By Steve Hopkins

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

Gaming

PlayStation is currently delivering gamers huge refunds

By Charlie Herbert

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

Brazil

Man partied for days before realising he’d been shot in the head

By Charlie Herbert

Claudia Winkleman names the four stars she wants for The Traitors Celebrities

Claudia Winkleman names the four stars she wants for The Traitors Celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Malcom in the middle of move to AS Roma after fee agreed with Bordeaux

Bordeaux

Malcom in the middle of move to AS Roma after fee agreed with Bordeaux

By Simon Lloyd

The Game of Thrones meeting that nobody is talking about but is massively important

Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones meeting that nobody is talking about but is massively important

By Paul Moore

Mum covers her car in spray paint after mistaking it for ‘new look vinyl cleaner’

Cars

Mum covers her car in spray paint after mistaking it for ‘new look vinyl cleaner’

By Jack Peat

Bolton’s slide to brink of liquidation one of English football’s saddest stories

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton’s slide to brink of liquidation one of English football’s saddest stories

By Simon Lloyd

It’s now illegal in Norway to not label edited photos on social media

editing

It’s now illegal in Norway to not label edited photos on social media

By Kieran Galpin

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole choose the best jersey they ever wore in their playing days

By Lee Costello

Load more stories