Man United to introduce new rule to clear out dead wood

A new era is coming at Man United

Manchester United’s new CEO Omar Berrada has laid out a set of new rules following his appointment.

Berrada was appointed after being poached from Manchester City and is the first major coup since Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired his 25 per cent stake in the club.

Although Ratcliffe can’t start until his £1.3bn takeover can’t be ratified until next month, work is being done to identify where the club can improve.

According to the Mirror, one of the first areas Berrada will look at is United’s questionable recruitment.

In recent times United have spent more than a £1bn on players but now look further away than ever in their quest to get back to the top of English football.

But now, to avoid making the same mistakes, Berrada will now give under-performing players no more than two years to turn their fortunes around before they ship them out of the door.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, those who have been at the club longer than that will be deemed as “unacceptable” by the new United board.

🚨 | Omar Berrada feels that players have to perform or leave the club within 1 or 2 years.



Players staying at #mufc for 3 or 4 years despite poor performances will be deemed as "unacceptable" by the new board.



[@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC] pic.twitter.com/oJJIZdff3r — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) January 22, 2024

United are currently seventh in the table and have 10 wins and nine defeats to their names already, 10 points off Aston Villa who occupy the last Champions League spot.

