29th Jan 2024

FA Cup history could be made after Aston Villa vs Chelsea replay

Callum Boyle

It would be the first time in 120 years since it happened

FA Cup history could be created if Aston Villa beat Chelsea in the fourth round replay.

The two Premier League clubs met at Stamford Bridge on Friday night and played out a 0-0 draw. Douglas Luiz thought he had put Unai Emery’s side in front in the first half, however VAR ruled it out for handball.

Both sides will meet again at Villa Park in the coming weeks and the winner will go on to face the winner of the all-Championship affair between Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle.

History could be created though if Villa end up the victors. Should Chelsea lose it will be the first time the FA Cup fifth round hasn’t featured a team from London since the 1901/1902 season.

Arsenal, Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham all exited in the third round before Tottenham and Fulham bowed out in the fourth round.

Chelsea have looked a lot brighter in recent weeks and one of the main contributors to their turnaround in form has been Cole Palmer.

After joining from Manchester City for over £40m in the summer, the youngster has adapted well but missed two great opportunities to get Chelsea the win on Friday.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino told reporters: “I prefer him on the pitch at the moment! but be careful because after [reading this] he may feel he will [always] play! 

“He is still young and needs to improve and to keep performing this way.

“He is a player who can play in different positions and you can see and feel that we never talk about his performances because he is always doing really good.

“It’s just that sometimes he scores or doesn’t score, but he always finds amazing chances in the game.”

