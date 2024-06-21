Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

The second round of group games are now well underway.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Eight: Follow the action live in our hub

On Day Eight, of the tournament, there are three games as we continue the second round of group stage fixtures.

At 2 pm, Slovakia face Ukraine in Group E, before we turn out attention to Group D when Poland take on Austria at 5 pm.

We conclude the day with the game of the day as the Netherlands go up against France at 8pm.