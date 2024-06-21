Search icon

Football

21st Jun 2024

Euro 2024 Day Eight: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Euro 2024

The second round of group games are now well underway.

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 Day Eight: Follow the action live in our hub

On Day Eight, of the tournament, there are three games as we continue the second round of group stage fixtures.

At 2 pm, Slovakia face Ukraine in Group E, before we turn out attention to Group D when Poland take on Austria at 5 pm.

We conclude the day with the game of the day as the Netherlands go up against France at 8pm.

Topics:

Austria,euro 2024,Football,France,Netherlands,Poland,Slovakia,Sport,Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

Dutch

Fan who imitated Ruud Gullit in blackface says he is giving up the costume

By Harry Warner

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

England

‘Tension’ in the England squad as players’ relatives claim ‘commitments’ made to certain England players

By Harry Warner

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

Football

Rob Page sacked as Wales manager

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

England

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

By Zoe Hodges

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

Entertainment

Right-wingers are only just realising that The Boys is making fun of them

By Ryan Price

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

Crash

Nicky Butt banned from driving after breaking motorcyclist’s leg in crash

By Jack Peat

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 404

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

Entertainment

House of the Dragon’s Olivia Cooke says she filmed ‘animalistic’ sex scene that got cut from new series

By Ryan Price

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

armed robbery

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

By Ryan Price

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

Kelis

Nigel Farage’s website hacked and now plays ‘Milkshake’ by Kelis

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

England

Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

By Harry Warner

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

British

British tourist stabbed to death outside Spanish nightclub

By Ryan Price

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

England (football)

Marcus Rashford’s brother posts cryptic message after Denmark draw

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

England (football)

Roy Keane on the England player who is ‘not up to it’

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

Fans call for Cole Palmer to start against Slovenia after woeful England scrape draw

By Zoe Hodges

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

England

Fans distracted by the state of the pitch in England’s game against Denmark

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories