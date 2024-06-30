English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

‘Michael Oliver had one mission’

The English team of officials at Euro 2024 have come under fire once again after a series of contentious VAR decisions led to hosts Germany dumping Denmark out of the tournament.

Germany ran out eventual 2-0 winners against the Danes thanks to goals from Musiala and Havertz, but there were two disallowed goals enroute to that victory.

The referee was Premier League ref Michael Oliver whilst Stuart Attwell was his Video Assistant Referee.

Nico Schlotterbeck thought he had given Germany the lead early on with his header sailing past Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, but VAR intervened and ruled it out for a foul in the build up by Joshua Kimmich.

Disgruntled fans took to social media to share their frustration. Mark Goldbridge said: “I can’t see how that’s been disallowed tbf… English ref again.”

Another fan said: “Of course an English ref rules out a goal like that, Germany have been robbed, that’s crazy soft.” Meanwhile, one fumed: “English refs shouldn’t be anywhere near international tournaments!”

However, some fans came to the referees defence as one praised the ‘good decision’ saying: “Kimmich spots the Danish player and steps into him… you can’t do that.”

Another wrote: “Kimmich only has eyes for Skov Olsen there, couldn’t wait to foul him!”

The controversy didn’t end there though as in the second half, Denmark saw two VAR decisions go against them in the space of two minutes. Andersen thought he had put his side in the lead only for the goal to be ruled offside.

Moments later, Andersen was penalised again, this time for a handball in the opposite box. A penalty was awarded and Kai Havertz made no mistake as he put the hosts ahead.

One fan took to X and said: “Michael Oliver had one mission, and that was break the spirit of Joachim Andersen for some reason.”

This latest wave of criticism came after Anthony Taylor and Stuart Attwell were criticised for taking too long to disallow Xavi Simons goal for the Netherlands against France.

The check took over three minutes on that occasion with many disagreeing with the eventual offside decision.

In a tournament which has been highly praised for its smooth running when it comes to the implementation of VAR and automatic offside technology, it seems it’s the English that are letting the side down.