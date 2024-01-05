Dominic Calvert-Lewin blows a kiss to Crystal Palace fans after being sent off in FA Cup clash

Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin was taunted by Crystal Palace fans as he was controversially sent off in their FA Cup Third Round clash.

Calvert-Lewin was given a straight red 10 minutes on time for a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne in the goalless draw.

Replays appeared to show that the forward had his studs up when making the tackle, but showed no malice or excessive force and seemingly made minimal contact with Clyne.

Referee Chris Kavanagh went over to the monitor after being recommended to do so by VAR and reviewed the challenge before dismissing the 26-year-old.

Red card for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was just about to be substituted 🔴@Everton are down to 🔟 men. Do you agree with the decision?#ITVFootball | #CRYEVE | #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/A8DQ6aBEWF — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 4, 2024

As Calvert-Lewin walked towards the tunnel the onlooking Crystal Palace fans began to taunt him only for the forward to blow them a kiss before heading out of sight.

Was Chris Kavanagh right with that red card decision? 🤔 #CRYEVE #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/nMcDymAxbf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 4, 2024

After the game Sean Dyche slammed the decision, telling Everton’s social channels: “Everything in slow-mo looks worse and the referee can see it clear as day. When you slow it down it’s a high foot and makes minimal contact and now-a-days you’re in contact. It’s a situation where the game is in a bizarre state – we all know that.

“Then they go over to the monitor, don’t start me on that. Every fan in the country is surely fed up with them going over to the monitor. I don’t even get that. Of course we’re aggrieved by that and if you look at slo-mo, if you look at Beto get fouled with the lad Andersen cupping him in the box, if you’re going to slo-mo everything then that’s a penalty.

“So why are they not giving us penalties? You can’t have one rule for one and then another rule for another…”

A date for the replay is yet to be set however Calvert-Lewin looks set to miss the next three games in a huge loss for Dyche and co.

