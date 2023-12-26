Search icon

Football

26th Dec 2023

Bernd Leno sparks outrage after pushing ball boy in Fulham defeat

Callum Boyle

Bernd Leno ball boy

Leno lost his cool in Fulham’s defeat

Bernd Leno has caused plenty of outrage on social media after he appeared to push a ball boy in Fulham’s defeat to Bournemouth.

Marco Silva’s side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by the Cherries after goals from Justin Kluivert, Dominic Solanke and a thunderbolt from Luis Sinisterra made for a difficult afternoon.

With the score 2-0 at the time, Leno took his frustrations out on the ball boy, pushing him with his left hand before taking his goal kick.

Leno did apologise to the fan, who sat in the stands at the Vitality Stadium for the remainder of the game, but his actions were widely condemned on social media.

One person wrote: “Bernd Leno is such a disgrace.

A second commented: “Imagine pushing this kid! Bernd Leno is an utter disgrace!”

“I’m even a supporter of Leno…but what the hell, man? This is not the response to your own failed efforts to stop the very stoppable first goal,” added a third.

Many compared the incident to Eden Hazard’s altercation with a ball boy back in 2013, when he kicked out at the youngster for not giving the ball back during a Carabao Cup game with Swansea City.

Hazard was shown a red card that day whereas Leno escaped any form of punishment.

