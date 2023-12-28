Search icon

Football

28th Dec 2023

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

JOE

Mbappe is out of contract next summer.

Some Arsenal fans on social media appear convinced that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé dropped a transfer clue in a recent Instagram post.

Mbappé’s contract with PSG expires next summer. The Parisian club are in talks with the 25-year-old French forward about extending his stay at the club.

Mbappé, however, may decide that the time has come to leave his hometown team and test himself in a stronger domestic division.

Real Madrid, who have tried on multiple occasions to buy the striker, are the clear favourites to sign the France captain should he walk away from PSG on a free transfer.

Liverpool have also been linked with a player who would star for any team in world football.

Mbappé will be allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-French club from January 1, 2024.

And some Arsenal supporters are getting excited that Mbappé may be taking his talents to north London.

Some Gunners fans believe the striker may have just dropped a hint over a potential move to Mikel Arteta’s team

They spotted that Mbappé liked an Instagram post by Arsenal defender William Saliba following the team’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

“Tough game but a strong performance,” Saliba wrote in a post which shows him challenging Mohamed Salah.

Mbappé, who plays alongside Saliba for the French national team, liked the post.

Mbappé was likely showing support for his international teammate by liking the post. But some Arsenal were excited and speculated that the forward is keen on a move to the Emirates.

Even without Mbappé, Arsenal were top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day ahead of their game against West Ham United on Thursday.

