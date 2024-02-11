Search icon

Football

11th Feb 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch again after not winning Riyadh Cup MVP 

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

He even threw his runners-up medal into the crowd

Cristiano Ronaldo once again displayed huge levels of immaturity as he stormed off the pitch after watching Sergej Milinkovic-Savic being awarded the finals MVP for the Riyadh Cup.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr were beaten 2-0 by Al Hilal in the Riyadh Seasons Cup final and was made to watch the ceremony from afar as Milinkovic-Savic collected his trophy alongside teammate Aleksandar Mitrovic, who won the Player of the Tournament Award.

The 39-year-old was so incensed with his decision that he chose to storm down the tunnel and even threw his runners-up medal into the stands.

Just a bit strange

Footage of Ronaldo in the tunnel has since emerged of his rather bizarre action to an Al Hilal scarf being thrown at him.

While walking back a scarf was thrown in his direction but instead of, you know, ignoring it, the forward took it one step further.

The video appeared to show him picking it up, rubbing it against his crotch and then throwing it back into the crowd.

Another angle clearly showed how angry Ronaldo was as he stormed down the tunnel.

As well as being booked, the 39-year-old also let the opposition fans get under his skin once again as they chanted Lionel Messi’s name.

