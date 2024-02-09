Search icon

News

09th Feb 2024

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

Nina McLaughlin

WWE legend The Undertaker rocked up in a rather unexpected place last night

In a move that left the worlds of WWE and football in shock, The Undertaker turned up in Riyadh last night to present the trophy for the season.

The rather surreal moment saw the WWE icon walk onto the pitch beforre Al-Nassr played Al-Hilal, and you best believe the match organisers took the opportunity to turn the drama up to the max.

Before the 58-year-old stepped onto the grass, the lights dimmed and his iconic theme began to play. It was almost like The Undertaker was about to jump into the ring, apart from the fact that he was walking onto a football pitch with no opponents in sight.

One of the funniest parts of the whole saga is that the cameras picked up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction.

The 39-year-old footballing legend joined Al-Nassr last year, but this moment has to be one of the most memorable of his time in Saudi thus far.

In the end, though, the game didn’t seem to go Ronaldo’s way. Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal 2-0.

Topics:

Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

Blue cards

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

By Callum Boyle

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

Football

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

By Callum Boyle

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

By Callum Boyle

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

By Nina McLaughlin

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

By Stephen Porzio

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

By Callum Boyle

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

By Nina McLaughlin

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

Football

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

PlayStation

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories