The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

WWE legend The Undertaker rocked up in a rather unexpected place last night

In a move that left the worlds of WWE and football in shock, The Undertaker turned up in Riyadh last night to present the trophy for the season.

The rather surreal moment saw the WWE icon walk onto the pitch beforre Al-Nassr played Al-Hilal, and you best believe the match organisers took the opportunity to turn the drama up to the max.

Before the 58-year-old stepped onto the grass, the lights dimmed and his iconic theme began to play. It was almost like The Undertaker was about to jump into the ring, apart from the fact that he was walking onto a football pitch with no opponents in sight.

One of the funniest parts of the whole saga is that the cameras picked up on Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction.

The 39-year-old footballing legend joined Al-Nassr last year, but this moment has to be one of the most memorable of his time in Saudi thus far.

In the end, though, the game didn’t seem to go Ronaldo’s way. Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal 2-0.