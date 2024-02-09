Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

He did what now?

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked outrage after appearing to rub an Al Hilal scarf against his crotch following their Riyadh Cup final defeat.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr faced their rivals in the Riyadh Season Cup, in which the trophy was presented to Al Hilal by WWE legend The Undertaker. No, really.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Aldawsari both scored as Al Nassr suffered defeat in what proved to be a frustrating game for Ronaldo.

As well as being booked, the 39-year-old also let the opposition fans get under his skin once again as they chanted Lionel Messi’s name.

"Yo estoy acá, no Messi" 😳



¿Qué le pasó a Cristiano Ronaldo para ponerse así? pic.twitter.com/Rij0xUhZgc — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) February 8, 2024

Just a bit strange

Footage of Ronaldo in the tunnel has since emerged of his rather bizarre action to an Al Hilal scarf being thrown at him.

While walking back a scarf was thrown in his direction but instead of, you know, ignoring it, the forward took it one step further.

The video appeared to show him picking it up, rubbing it against his crotch and then throwing it back into the crowd.

Another angle clearly showed how angry Ronaldo was as he stormed down the tunnel.

Not the first time Ronaldo has lost his cool in Saudi

A similar incident occurred last April after they were beaten by the same opponent.

Al Hilal fans were unsurprisingly taunting the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with chants of Messi’s name once again.

Reacting to the jeers, Ronaldo turned to the crowd and grabbed his crotch.

His behaviour even led to Nouf bin Ahmed, a lawyer who works with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, calling for the Portugal captain to be arrested and deported from Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr were forced to release a statement in which they claimed that he had hurt his groin – hence the gesture.

It said: “Ronaldo is suffering from an injury. A duel with Gustavo Cuellar (Al Hilal) started with Ronaldo being hit in a very sensitive area. This is confirmed information. The fans may think what they want.”

Yeah, if you say so.

Related links: