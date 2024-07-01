Search icon

Football

01st Jul 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after missing penalty against Slovenia

Callum Boyle

It’s all unravelling

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears after he missed a penalty in extra time of Portugal’s last 16 tie.

Portugal were taken to extra time by a determined Slovenia side who frustrated the Euro 2016 winners throughout but were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time in extra time.

Ronaldo, who had missed several chances throughout the game, stepped up to take the spot kick from 12 yards but was denied by Jan Oblak in goal.

The whistle was then immediately blown for a quick break but Ronaldo couldn’t hold back the tears and broke down in front of his teammates.

While his teammates consoled him at first the mood quickly changed as Joao Palhinha had some choice words for his captain and seemingly told him to pull himself together in order to refocus for the second half of extra time.

The winner of this tie will face France in the quarter finals after they beat Belgium earlier in the day.

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,Football,Portugal,Slovenia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled ’embarrassing’ for childlike behaviour

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo labelled ’embarrassing’ for childlike behaviour

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

England (football)

Roy Keane claims England are ‘living in cuckoo land’

By Callum Boyle

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

England (football)

The number of games Jude Bellingham will miss if UEFA punish England star for x-rated gesture

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

England

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

By Callum Boyle

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

Football

Tottenham set to sign one of England’s best young talents in £40million deal

By Harry Warner

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

Kylian Mbappe confronts Jan Vertonghen seconds after Belgian’s own goal

By Jacob Entwistle

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

England

92% of football fans think England have been the worst team to watch at Euro 2024

By Harry Warner

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

McDonalds

McDonald’s to launch new 50th anniversary menu featuring the return of 3 legendary burgers

By Zoe Hodges

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

kin

Season 2 of one of the best Irish gangster shows drops on Netflix today

By Simon Kelly

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

England

Granit Xhaka major doubt for England vs Switzerland

By Callum Boyle

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

Gladiator

First look at Gladiator 2 has everyone saying the same thing

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

sir david attenborough

Sir David Attenborough receives standing ovation as he arrives at Wimbledon Centre Court

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

Jude Bellingham could face ban for x-rated gesture

By Harry Warner

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

Sky Sports conducting urgent review after fan spotted putting ‘mystery powder’ up his nose

By Jacob Entwistle

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

maya hawke

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be ‘basically 8 movies’

By Charlie Herbert

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice escape bans for Euro 2024 quarter-final

By Zoe Hodges

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

Blair Witch

Stephen King reveals one horror film he was too scared to sit through

By JOE

Load more stories