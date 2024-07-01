Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after missing penalty against Slovenia

It’s all unravelling

Cristiano Ronaldo was reduced to tears after he missed a penalty in extra time of Portugal’s last 16 tie.

Portugal were taken to extra time by a determined Slovenia side who frustrated the Euro 2016 winners throughout but were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time in extra time.

Ronaldo, who had missed several chances throughout the game, stepped up to take the spot kick from 12 yards but was denied by Jan Oblak in goal.

The whistle was then immediately blown for a quick break but Ronaldo couldn’t hold back the tears and broke down in front of his teammates.

While his teammates consoled him at first the mood quickly changed as Joao Palhinha had some choice words for his captain and seemingly told him to pull himself together in order to refocus for the second half of extra time.

The winner of this tie will face France in the quarter finals after they beat Belgium earlier in the day.