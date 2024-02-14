Cristiano Ronaldo debuts new celebration with first goal of 2024

Starting where he left off

After ending 2023 as the highest scoring footballer around the world, Cristiano Ronaldo marked his first competitive game of 2024 with a goal.

Ronaldo returned to action with Al Nassr in their AFC Champions League fixture against Al Feiha on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old had to miss their friendly win against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami due to injury but made up for it with his first calendar goal of the year.

Newwwwwww celebration

With 81 minutes on the clock, Ronaldo exchanged a neat one-two before firing past the ‘keeper to give the Saudi Pro League side the lead.

Running towards the corner flag, the forward decided to show off a new celebration.

Instead of his trademark ‘Sin’, the Portugal international jumped into the air before placing both of his hands onto his chest with his eyes closed.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a brand new celebration 🤩🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/gaasuSlfRz — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 14, 2024

Ronaldo moves on from Riyadh Cup frustrations

It appears that Ronaldo has moved on from his behaviour at the Riyadh Seasons Cup final, which drew plenty of attention on social media.

Ronaldo and Al Nassr were beaten 2-0 by Al Hilal in the Riyadh Seasons Cup final and was made to watch the ceremony from afar as Sergei Milinkovic-Savic collected the finals MVP trophy alongside teammate Aleksandar Mitrovic, who won the Player of the Tournament Award.

The 39-year-old was so incensed with his decision that he chose to storm down the tunnel and even threw his runners-up medal into the stands.

