Man United fans roasted for celebrating Liverpool draw ‘like they’d won a trophy’

Manchester United fans have been accused of celebrating their draw against Liverpool “like they’d won a trophy”.

Erik ten Hag’s side held the hosts to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in a game that many expected them to lose.

Liverpool dominated the proceedings and had over 30 shots but were unable to break through as the Red Devils came away from Merseyside with a decent result.

Virgil van Dijk accused United of parking the bus, claiming that there was only “one team trying to win”, which was criticised by Roy Keane but the away fans didn’t care.

One video of some United fans went viral on social media asYouTube channel United View cheered and celebrated the hard-fought point, leading to plenty of jokes from rival supporters.

How the mighty have fallen 😬



“How the mighty have fallen,” wrote one user.

A second commented: “This is what the mud looks like.

“Celebrating a draw like this? Genuinely beyond embarrassing. Standards in the bin, 10 years without a major trophy for a reason,” added a third.

Meanwhile a fourth said: “I don’t wanna hear any Man Utd fans for the rest of the season. This is embarrassing.”

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “I said after the game in the dressing room that I was very proud of the team. We should do this more often. We stayed in the game and were disciplined with the game plan.

“We proved today what we are capable of. If we bring this every time on the pitch we are a hard team to beat and we can go on and win games – and big games.”

