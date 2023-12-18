Virgil van Dijk responds to Roy Keane’s ‘arrogant’ call out

Virgil van Dijk has addressed Roy Keane’s comments in which he accused the Liverpool captain of being “arrogant”.

Van Dijk spoke to Sky Sports after the Reds’ 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Sunday and believed his side deserved more than just a point.

He said: “There was only one team trying to win the game. Unfortunately it didn’t happen. We want to win every game, especially a team like them.

“It’s frustrating as we were superior in all aspects and they were just hoping on the counter attack to hurt us. In the end they are buzzing with a point and we are disappointed with a point.

“They aren’t in the best phase so coming here you have to worry about the threat we have. But we should have won today. There are big games coming up and we won’t dwell on it.”

"There was only one team I think that were trying to win the game" 👀



Virgil van Dijk is frustrated after their draw at Anfield ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/SZtIau0P88 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

Keane was extremely disappointed however and slammed the Dutchman’s comments.

“There’s a lot of arrogance coming out of him, dissing Manchester United like that,” the former United man exclaimed.

“He needs reminding that he is playing for a club that has won one title in thirty-odd years.

“Manchester United are in a difficult place, just like Liverpool have been in a difficult place for many years. So maybe that arrogance backfired on him today.”

🗣️ "That's arrogance."

🗣️ "It's not arrogance!"



Roy Keane reacting to Virgil van Dijk's interview after Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United 😳 pic.twitter.com/1XZpKphrzK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2023

Less than 24 hours on from his strong choice of words, Van Dijk has responded to Keane’s thoughts, insisting he has no regrets about his post-match interview.

“I like Roy Keane, if he said that then it’s fine,” said Van Dijk.

“He is Man United throughout and I understand he could react like that but I felt what I said and there is absolutely no arrogance in that.

“Everyone who watched the game probably felt the same. We move on. We had the opportunity and we couldn’t score and that’s the frustrating part.”

Related links: