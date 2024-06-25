Search icon

25th Jun 2024

Barcelona in talks with Championship player over bizarre loan move

Callum Boyle

Barcelona

Barcelona are considering an approach for a player currently plying his trade in the Championship.

The Catalan club had a difficult campaign last season, finishing 10 points behind rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga while also bowing out of the Champions League and Copa del Rey at the quarter final stage.

They decided to part ways with Xavi after initially reversing their decision to sack the club legend, replacing him with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick.

Barcelona

Cash-strapped Barça turn to unlikely source

Barça’s financial irregularities are well documented, forcing them to rely on loans and free transfers in recent years while The Athletic have revealed that they must generate up to €130m before the end of the month to actually sign anyone.

That hasn’t stopped them from being linked with numerous names – including one unlikely player.

Spanish outlet Relevo have claimed that they are interested in signing Hull City winger Jaden Philogene on-loan, with an option to buy at a future date.

The 22-year-old joined Hull from Aston Villa last season and tore up the second tier, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists in 32 Championship appearances.

He was also responsible for scoring one of the goals of the season – a rabona cross-cum-shot effort against Rotherham United.

Despite the rumoured interest Hull will be desperate to keep hold of their prized asset. During an interview last season, Hull owner Acun Ilicali claimed he would not accept an offer of £30m for him.

