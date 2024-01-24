Search icon

Football

24th Jan 2024

Andre Onana involved in ‘furious bust-up’ at AFCON

Callum Boyle

Andre Onana

Onana has been involved in yet another altercation

Andre Onana was involved in a “furious bust-up” that included Samuel Eto’o after being told he had been dropped for Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Gambia.

Onana has already been involved in controversy once after delaying his arrival at the tournament to continue playing for Manchester United following fears that an extended period of time away may see him lose his place in the first team.

He eventually arrived three hours before the start of Cameroon’s group stage opener and wasn’t included in the squad, leaving him frustrated.

However his mood soured once again after being dropped and replaced by his cousin Fabrice Ondoa for Tuesday’s game,

Sports News Africa claimed that the 27-year-old was so upset with the decision that he ended up getting involved in a row with Eto’o, president of the Cameroon FA.

The two also clashed during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which Onana was eventually sent home from early.

That decision led to him retiring from international football only to return again earlier this season. It’s not known if he will be recalled for Cameroon’s round of 16 game against Nigeria on Saturday.

Summer signing Altay Bayindir is expected to make his debut for United in their FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Newport County and will most likely deputise in-between the sticks for as long as Onana is away.

If Onana isn’t playing and Bayindir impresses during his brief stint in the first team, the former Ajax man could return to see he has lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s side as well.

Should Cameroon beat Nigeria, it would mean that Onana would definitely miss United’s game against Wolves on February 1 and potentially the fixture against West Ham United three days later.

Related links:

Topics:

Africa Cup of Nations,Andre Onana,Cameroon,Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

By Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

England

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

By Callum Boyle

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

England Rugby

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Fred joins Man United tour and is given official squad number

Fred

Fred joins Man United tour and is given official squad number

By Simon Lloyd

Mesut Özil chucks jacket at Everton bench because he was pure raging like

Arsenal

Mesut Özil chucks jacket at Everton bench because he was pure raging like

By Kyle Picknell

Harvey Elliott shares injury update on Instagram

Football

Harvey Elliott shares injury update on Instagram

By Daniel Brown

Sam Allardyce slams referee’s double standards for manager celebrations

Jurgen Klopp

Sam Allardyce slams referee’s double standards for manager celebrations

By Jack O'Toole

Jose Mourinho taunts Juventus fans after Man United record comeback victory in Turin

Football

Jose Mourinho taunts Juventus fans after Man United record comeback victory in Turin

By JOE

Steven Berghuis: Ajax midfielder apologises for punching supporter

Ajax

Steven Berghuis: Ajax midfielder apologises for punching supporter

By Callum Boyle

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

Michael J Fox

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

By Steve Hopkins

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

By Nina McLaughlin

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

By Nina McLaughlin

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Family Guy will be on ITV2 from this autumn

Entertainment

Family Guy will be on ITV2 from this autumn

By JOE

Joe Rogan drops rumour of potential Conor McGregor super-fight that would break all records

Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan drops rumour of potential Conor McGregor super-fight that would break all records

By Darragh Murphy

Fans concerned about Conor McGregor as he swigs whiskey and waves around $100 bills

Conor McGregor

Fans concerned about Conor McGregor as he swigs whiskey and waves around $100 bills

By Callum Boyle

How the darkest of days make a champion

Mental Health

How the darkest of days make a champion

By Oli Dugmore

Four dead after major incident involving small migrant boat off the coast of Kent

english channel

Four dead after major incident involving small migrant boat off the coast of Kent

By Charlie Herbert

FM17 is out, here are 14 of the best teams to manage if you love a challenge

Football Manager

FM17 is out, here are 14 of the best teams to manage if you love a challenge

By Jonny Sharples

Load more stories