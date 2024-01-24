Andre Onana involved in ‘furious bust-up’ at AFCON

Onana has been involved in yet another altercation

Andre Onana was involved in a “furious bust-up” that included Samuel Eto’o after being told he had been dropped for Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Gambia.

Onana has already been involved in controversy once after delaying his arrival at the tournament to continue playing for Manchester United following fears that an extended period of time away may see him lose his place in the first team.

He eventually arrived three hours before the start of Cameroon’s group stage opener and wasn’t included in the squad, leaving him frustrated.

However his mood soured once again after being dropped and replaced by his cousin Fabrice Ondoa for Tuesday’s game,

Sports News Africa claimed that the 27-year-old was so upset with the decision that he ended up getting involved in a row with Eto’o, president of the Cameroon FA.

The two also clashed during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which Onana was eventually sent home from early.

That decision led to him retiring from international football only to return again earlier this season. It’s not known if he will be recalled for Cameroon’s round of 16 game against Nigeria on Saturday.

Summer signing Altay Bayindir is expected to make his debut for United in their FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Newport County and will most likely deputise in-between the sticks for as long as Onana is away.

If Onana isn’t playing and Bayindir impresses during his brief stint in the first team, the former Ajax man could return to see he has lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s side as well.

Should Cameroon beat Nigeria, it would mean that Onana would definitely miss United’s game against Wolves on February 1 and potentially the fixture against West Ham United three days later.

