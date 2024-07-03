Footage appears to show Portugal fan being assaulted by stewards

The incident occurred during Portugal’s game against Slovenia

A police investigation has been launched after footage emerged online which appears to show a Portugal fan being punched and kicked by stadium stewards.

The incident occurred on Monday night as Portugal booked their place in the quarter-final of the Euros after beating Slovenia on penalties in their round-of-16 match in Frankfurt.

Footage first obtained by Portuguese outlet Record showed two individuals being restrained in the tunnel of the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.

One of the fans appears to be punched several times in the head and face by a steward as he is held against a wall by two other members of staff.

The victim falls to the floor. Two stewards then appear to continue to kick and punch the individual who is lying on the ground, still restrained by three other stewards.

The second individual is restrained throughout the incident.

🚨 Um adepto foi agredido a soco e pontapé pelos seguranças da Arena de Frankfurt onde a Seleção Nacional defrontou a Eslovénia na noite desta segunda-feira#euro2024 pic.twitter.com/kXAl6Qw2C8 — Record (@Record_Portugal) July 2, 2024

German police released a statement to The Athletic which said: “I can confirm that we have knowledge of the incident and that we are investigating it.”

Ahead of the clash UEFA said it would step up security measures at the tournament after Portugal’s tie with Turkey was interrupted by several pitch invaders.

Portugal went on to beat Slovenia 3-0 on penalties after Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty saved in extra time by Jan Oblak. Diogo Costa was the hero of the hour as he saved three consecutive penalties to send them through to the quarter-finals.

Last night’s Last-16 game between the Netherlands and Romania was also interrupted by a pitch invader.

Deep into injury time a fan also appeared to throw a pair of trainers onto the pitch which Romanian keeper Florian Nita was forced to move just before Netherlands scored their third.