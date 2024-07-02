Fans label Ronaldo’s tears against Slovenia the ‘greatest moment in Euros history’

Portugal were taken to extra time by a determined Slovenia side who frustrated the Euro 2016 winners throughout but were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half time in extra time.

Ronaldo, who had missed several chances throughout the game, stepped up to take the spot kick from 12 yards but was denied by Jan Oblak in goal.

The whistle was then immediately blown for a quick break but Ronaldo couldn’t hold back the tears and broke down in front of his teammates.

Fans took to X to declare the scenes one of the greatest moments in Euros history.

“Ronaldo breaking down crying at et half time is one of the greatest tournament moments in history. Round of 16 redeemed,” on fan said.

“Can’t wait for May 2028 when ITV4 are showing ‘The 50 greatest moments in Euros history’ and Ronaldo crying in a Last 16 against Slovenia with 15 mins left of extra time takes top spot. Make it happen lads,” another fan pleaded.

Another fan went further and claimed that, “Ronaldo’s miss is the greatest moment in football history.”

Former United teammate Diogo Dalot could be seen consoling Ronaldo as he let the tears flow.

The Al Nassr forward was redeemed as the game went to penalties, the first knock-out game of the tournament to go to penalties, as he made no mistake the second time.

Instead of celebrating he apologised to the fans, unsure as to whether it would be enough at that point.

Many praised the 39-year-old for stepping up and taking another penalty after missing his first.

“Ronaldo is the greatest sportsman to ever live,” one fan declared. “Had a frustrating game and missed his penalty. Takes a moment to be down, comes back out, steps up to take the first spot kick and buries it.”

The hero of the hour though was Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa who saved three Slovenian penalties in a row to ensure Portugal went through to the quarter-finals.

They will face France at 8pm on Friday.