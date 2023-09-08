Search icon

Football

08th Sep 2023

Fans call for Messi to win Ballon d’Or after ‘magic’ free kick for Argentina

Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi

Messi is inevitable

Lionel Messi has wowed fans yet again with a stunning free-kick for Argentina in their World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday night.

Messi and Argentina began their World Cup defence with a hard-fought win as the Inter Miami man proved to be the difference between the two sides in Buenos Aires.

With 12 minutes of the game to go, Messi lined up his set piece while Ecuador attempted to shut out any chance of a goal by setting up a five-man wall and made sure that a sixth man was laying down behind the wall to prevent any low-driven shots.

Try they might, it wasn’t enough to stop the Argentina captain as he placed his free-kick with perfection, giving goalkeeper Hernan Galindez no chance.

It was yet another tale in Messi’s incredible story and having been nominated for the Ballon d’Or once again, people are calling for him to be crowned the best player in the world for an eighth time in his career.

“Watching that Messi free kick goal over and over again. Mehn it’s pure hatred from your end if you don’t want this brother to win the ballon d’or for the 8th time,” wrote one user.

The 36-year-old was subbed in the 89th minute, sparking some fear amongst Argentine supporters but Messi reassured them that it was due to nothing more than fatigue.

“I came out because I was a bit tired. It’s probably not the last time that will happen [come out during the last minutes of the game]. It’s all good, I’m fine,” he told reporters.

Ballon d'Or,Football,Lionel Messi,Sport

