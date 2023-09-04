Search icon

Football

04th Sep 2023

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard shows no mercy as pitch invader heads straight for Messi mid-game

Callum Boyle

Lionel Messi

Don’t mess with Messi’s bodyguard

Lionel Messi had his bodyguard to thank after he ran the length of the pitch to prevent a pitch invader from reaching the Argentine.

Messi mania has well and truly hit the US since the World Cup winner’s arrival in July. With fans paying extortionate prices to watch him live, the forward has captured the hearts of the nation.

Since joining, the 36-year-old has helped guide Inter Miami to a Leagues Cup victory and to the final of the US Open against Houston Dynamo on September 27.

Their league form has also been impressive but during their win against LAFC on Sunday night, his bodyguard was called into action.

Yassine Chueko, who is a former US soldier that reportedly served in Iraq and Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL, was brought to Inter Miami by David Beckham following Messi’s move.

He is often seen protecting Messi away from the pitch while during games can be spotted patrolling round the touchline to identity any potential threats to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Chueko was forced into action when a fan wearing a Barcelona shirt with ‘Messi 10’ on the back ran onto the pitch in an attempt to meet his idol.

Taking no risks, the bodyguard sprinted over to the supporter and got him into a headlock before the stewards assisted him and escorted the fan from the pitch.

While Messi appeared to be unfazed by the incident it’s fair to say that he’ll be in safe hands under Chueko and any future fans hoping to meet Messi on the pitch may think twice about doing so.

Topics:

Football,Inter Miami,Lionel Messi,MLS,Sport

