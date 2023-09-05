Louis van Gaal makes shock claim involving Lionel Messi and the 2022 World Cup

Fair to say that Van Gaal has caused a stir

Louis van Gaal has made a shocking claim which involves Argentina, Lionel Messi and their 2022 World Cup win.

Van Gaal was in charge of the Netherlands in Qatar as they reached the quarter finals of the tournament before being beaten on penalties by Messi and co.

The game had plenty of tension as Messi celebrated in front of Van Gaal while Argentina were also criticised for their behaviour during the shootout.

It would prove to be the final game of Van Gaal’s tenure as he would then be replaced by Ronald Koeman.

Nine months on from defeat, Van Gaal has now claimed that the game was designed for Messi and his teammates to win and claimed that the result was “preconceived”.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, he said: “I don’t really want to say much about it. If you see how Argentina gets the goals and how we get the goals and how some of Argentina’s players crossed the line and weren’t punished, then I think it’s all preconceived game.”

He added: “I mean everything I say by that. That Messi had to become world champion? I think so, yes.”

Messi was also involved in a spat with Wout Weghorst at the end of the game – with full footage of the fall out being released almost three months after the game.

