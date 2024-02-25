Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Van Dijk’s goal on the hour mark was ruled out

Liverpool fans were left feeling hard done by after Virgil van Dijk’s goal in the second half was ruled out for offside.

Van Dijk headed home on the hour mark to give Jurgen Klopp’s side the lead after Chelsea had also had a goal chalked off in the first half.

But following a VAR check, the Dutchman’s header was classed as offside after Wataru Endo, who denied Levi Colwill the chance to get back and defend, stood in an offside position.

Fans felt though that Endo hadn’t interfered with play and were therefore baffled by the decision to disallow the goal.

Virgil van Dijk think he's scored for Liverpool but a VAR check shows Endo is in an offside position and the goal is RULED OUT ❌ pic.twitter.com/bzInrAxSeD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2024

“From a strictly neutral view , it feels at times as if VAR is using a fine tooth comb to find a reason to disallow goals. That Liverpool one would have stood in every single year pre 2020. Overthinking it all,” wrote one person.

“Absolutely shocking that is given as offside. The fact the rules are like this. Where we are saying that Colwell would have been there is a joke. Endo blocks. Doesn’t impede Chilwell at all. Blockers have been in the game since forever, for a reason,” added a second.

“Technical offside ? Deary me, what is happening to our game,” commented a third.

A fourth said: “VAR has ruined football fact…”

