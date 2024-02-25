Search icon

Football

25th Feb 2024

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans

The club have offered a solution to those who can’t get in

Liverpool have offered a solution to the thousands of fans who are stranded outside of Wembley Stadium with tickets that aren’t working.

Several fans posted on social media, revealing that they were unable to get through the turnstiles due to their tickets not working.

Reports have suggested that some digital tickets sent out by Liverpool have not been working with some fans forced to wait for the Wembley ticket office to provide them with a paper alternative.

Aware of the situation, Liverpool have reached out to fans to offer a solution.

A statement from the club said: “If your ticket is showing a barcode, please remove from the wallet and re download from the original email. The ticket should then show a QR code which will allow entry into the turnstile.”

Only a small number of Liverpool fans were affected, with those on android devices suffering the issue.

Jurgen Klopp will be without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez due to injuries as he looks to win silverware in his final season at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile is looking to win the first trophy of his Chelsea tenure.

Before the game he said: “The final is a completely different game, there’s no home ground obviously. We played them now a couple of times in a final and we know one part is blue and one is red. We know what our people are able to do, but the Chelsea people will be looking forward to it as well.

“But everybody knows, a final, there is no favourite, it starts at nil and for each little advantage you want to have, you have to work incredibly hard.”

Related links:

Topics:

Carabao Cup,Football,Liverpool,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Football

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

Football

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

Antony

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

BBC

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

By Ryan Price

Load more stories