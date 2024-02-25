Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

The club have offered a solution to those who can’t get in

Liverpool have offered a solution to the thousands of fans who are stranded outside of Wembley Stadium with tickets that aren’t working.

Several fans posted on social media, revealing that they were unable to get through the turnstiles due to their tickets not working.

Reports have suggested that some digital tickets sent out by Liverpool have not been working with some fans forced to wait for the Wembley ticket office to provide them with a paper alternative.

Aware of the situation, Liverpool have reached out to fans to offer a solution.

A statement from the club said: “If your ticket is showing a barcode, please remove from the wallet and re download from the original email. The ticket should then show a QR code which will allow entry into the turnstile.”

This system is a complete mess. Current scene outside Wembley. Liverpool fans struggling to get in the ground. pic.twitter.com/DWacHQtK4r — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) February 25, 2024

Only a small number of Liverpool fans were affected, with those on android devices suffering the issue.

Jurgen Klopp will be without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez due to injuries as he looks to win silverware in his final season at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile is looking to win the first trophy of his Chelsea tenure.

Before the game he said: “The final is a completely different game, there’s no home ground obviously. We played them now a couple of times in a final and we know one part is blue and one is red. We know what our people are able to do, but the Chelsea people will be looking forward to it as well.

“But everybody knows, a final, there is no favourite, it starts at nil and for each little advantage you want to have, you have to work incredibly hard.”

Related links: