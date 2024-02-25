Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Liverpool fans have previously booed the national anthem

Liverpool fans were heard booing the national anthem before the Carabao Cup final.

Supporters of the Merseyside club have long voiced their discontent at the anthem and have regularly booed when hearing it on previous occasions.

Chelsea fans on the other hand did sing the anthem, with many pointing it out on social media.

“Liverpool fans booed the s**t out of the national anthem,” wrote one person.

“God Save The King drowned out by boos from the Liverpool fans at Wembley,” said another.

A third commented: “Liverpool fans are booing throughout the national anthem. Minutes away from kick-off.”

Jurgen Klopp is without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez due to injuries as he looks to win silverware in his final season at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile is looking to win the first trophy of his Chelsea tenure.

Before the game he said: “The final is a completely different game, there’s no home ground obviously. We played them now a couple of times in a final and we know one part is blue and one is red. We know what our people are able to do, but the Chelsea people will be looking forward to it as well.

“But everybody knows, a final, there is no favourite, it starts at nil and for each little advantage you want to have, you have to work incredibly hard.”

Related links: