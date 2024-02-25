Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Fightttttt

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley exchanged verbals on the verge of half time during the Carabao Cup final.

As the end of a frantic first half, which saw Raheem Sterling have a goal ruled out for offside and Ryan Gravenberch stretchered off injured, Bradley had the ball in Chelsea’s half.

Bradley and Chilwell both went shoulder to shoulder to win the ball however in the aftermath, Chilwell then began to push Bradley who responded with the same actions.

Players from both sides then came rushing in to help their teammates before Chris Kavanagh pulled the guilty two aside and showed them both a yellow card.

27-year-old Ben Chilwell (Chelsea captain) picking a fight with 20-year-old Conor Bradley. Shameful pic.twitter.com/CCZwdVCN0r — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) February 25, 2024

Jurgen Klopp is without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez due to injuries as he looks to win silverware in his final season at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino meanwhile is looking to win the first trophy of his Chelsea tenure.

Before the game he said: “The final is a completely different game, there’s no home ground obviously. We played them now a couple of times in a final and we know one part is blue and one is red. We know what our people are able to do, but the Chelsea people will be looking forward to it as well.

“But everybody knows, a final, there is no favourite, it starts at nil and for each little advantage you want to have, you have to work incredibly hard.”

