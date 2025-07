Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

The Premier League have announced a raft of changes to the timings of fixtures set to take place this September.

Broadcasters Sky Sports and TNT have the right to rearrange the times and dates of any fixtures they select for broadcast.

According to UK law, there is a broadcast ‘blackout’ for all 3pm fixtures, so if games that had been scheduled for 3pm are subsequently selected by Sky or TNT to be televised, they must be moved to an alternative timeslot.

In total, 15 games have been rearranged, including some massive ties like the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton and the Manchester derby.

Arsenal vs Manchester City on the 21st of September is another one to look out for. Played out between the two highest performing clubs of the last five years, it could turn out to be an early season title decider.

Check out the full list below:

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest – Now: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 12.30pm. Was: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 3pm. TNT Sports

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur – Now: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 5.30pm. Was: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 3pm.Sky Sports.

Brentford v Chelsea – Now: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 8pm. Was: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Burnley v Liverpool – Now: Sunday 14 September, 2025 at 2pm. Was: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Manchester City v Manchester United – Now: Sunday 14 September, 2025 at 4.30pm. Was: Saturday 13 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Liverpool v Everton – Now: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 12.30pm. Was: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 3pm. TNT Sports.

This match will move to Sunday 21 September, 2025 at 12pm, live on Sky Sports, should Liverpool be scheduled to play away in the Champions League the preceding Wednesday.

Manchester United v Chelsea – Now: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 5.30pm. Was: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Fulham v Brentford – Now: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 8pm. Was: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Sunderland v Aston Villa – Now: Sunday 21 September, 2025 at 2pm. Was: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Arsenal v Manchester City – Now: Sunday 21 September, 2025 at 4.30pm. Was: Saturday 20 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Brentford v Manchester United – Now: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 12.30pm. Was: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 3pm.TNT Sports.

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland – Now: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 5.30pm. Was: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Now: Sunday 28 September, 2025 at 2pm. Was: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Newcastle United v Arsenal – Now: Sunday 28 September, 2025 at 4.30pm. Was: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.

Everton v West Ham United – Now: Monday 29 September, 2025 at 8pm. Was: Saturday 27 September, 2025 at 3pm. Sky Sports.