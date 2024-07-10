Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

Strap in

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 semi-finals: All the major action and talking points

In the second semi final, Gareth Southgate’s England take on the Netherlands after they both advanced past Switzerland and Turkey respectively.

Kick off in Dortmund is also at 8pm and is available to watch on ITV.