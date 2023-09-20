Andre Onana fronts up in brutally honest post-match interview

Onana was at fault for Bayern Munich’s first goal

Andre Onana reportedly requested to speak to the media after Manchester United suffered a 4-3 defeat away to Bayern Munich.

Onana was at fault for the first goal after he allowed Leroy Sane’s shot to slip through his finger tips before Serge Gnabry then doubled the hosts’ lead four minutes later and put Bayern in the driving seat come half time.

When it rains it pours pic.twitter.com/HEImbrwn2t — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 20, 2023

United then halved the deficit early in the second half thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s first goal for the club only find themselves two goals behind again as Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot after Christian Eriksen was controversially adjudged to have handled the ball.

Man United can’t escape the wrath of Harry Kane pic.twitter.com/ScWqcwyhpC — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 20, 2023

Erik ten Hag’s side then gave themselves a lifeline as Casemiro pulled one back five minutes from time but Bayern Munich stretched their lead beyond doubt as Mathys Tel made it 4-2 only for Casemiro to once again score late on in a seven-goal thriller.

The United goalkeeper was all the talk after the game and when speaking to TNT Sports, said it was his worst game in a United shirt since joining from Inter Milan.

"I'm the one who let the team down."



"It's because of me we didn't win this game."



"I have to learn from it."



André Onana fronts up to his error as he chats to @julesbreach after Man Utd's #UCL defeat to Bayern… pic.twitter.com/o2If08XaFR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

“It’s difficult to lose this way,” Onana said.

“After my mistake, we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, especially for me because I’m the one who let the team down.

“The team were very good but we didn’t win this game. We have to move forward because this is the life of a footballer. I have to recognise that because of me we didn’t win. I have a lot to prove.”

United are next in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to Burnley.

