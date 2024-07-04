Search icon

04th Jul 2024

Erik ten Hag extends Man United contract until 2026

Jacob Entwistle

It’s been club confirmed

There has been a major decision made today with Manchester United confirming Erik ten Hag has signed a new contract at Man Utd until 2026.

The Red Devils gaffer stated:

“I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together. Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

“In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.”

Speaking to Dutch television on the 16th June, Erik ten Hag made it clear that he was the right man for the job and how the club pulled all the stops to make sure he knew that:

“Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.

“Manchester United disturbed my holiday, they suddenly stood at my doorstep.”

Following the FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, there was a period in which the club spoke to other potential managerial candidates.

However, the club came to a conclusion that Ten Hag is the right man to continue his tenure.

Dan Ashworth has also publicly commented on how Ten Hag is the correct man for the job:

“With two trophies in the past two seasons, Erik ten Hag has reinforced his record as one of the most consistently successful coaches in European football.

“We decided that Erik was the best partner for us to work with in driving up standards and outcomes.”

The Ten Hag era continues.

