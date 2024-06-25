England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

All eyes will be on Group D

There has been uproar over England’s performances in the group stage so far with fans slamming the lacklustre nature of the 1-0 win over Serbia and the draw against Denmark.

The players have defended themselves, pointing out that they still sit top of their group heading into the final group game against Slovenia later today, whilst Harry Kane assured fans that they had ‘another gear’.

It may seem like Gareth Southgate’s side are saving themselves for the knock-out stages and after last nights results in Group B, England are now certain to be there regardless of what happens tonight.

However, the game against Slovenia could prove to be the most important in the tournament for England, not just because a win will mean they avoid Germany in the next round but because topping their group would pave the way for an easier route to the final.

If the remaining groups who are yet to play finish as they are, England will not only avoid Germany, but France, Spain and Portugal are all on the opposite side of the draw, meaning England could not face any of those sides until the final.

The biggest threat for England would be Italy who they could face in the quarter-final and the Netherlands who they could face in the semi-final. As things stand it looks likely England will face Slovakia or Austria in the round of 16.

Of course, this relies on several results. France and the Netherlands are both on four points after winning their opening game and registering a goalless draw when they faced each other. If both were to win their final game, France would have to better the Netherlands result to finish top of Group D and be on England’s side of the draw. The Netherlands face Austria at 5pm today whilst France takes on Poland at the same time.

The biggest talking point will be Group E as all four sides are currently on three points so there is a good chance the group standings will change as Ukraine take on Belgium and Slovakia take on Romania.

Failure to top their group and England face a much more difficult road with hosts, Germany on Saturday followed potentially by Spain in the quarters, two of the favourites to win this tournament.

It could prove crucial for the Three Lions to beat Slovenia tonight.