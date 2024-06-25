Search icon

Football

25th Jun 2024

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

Zoe Hodges

All eyes will be on Group D

There has been uproar over England’s performances in the group stage so far with fans slamming the lacklustre nature of the 1-0 win over Serbia and the draw against Denmark.

The players have defended themselves, pointing out that they still sit top of their group heading into the final group game against Slovenia later today, whilst Harry Kane assured fans that they had ‘another gear’.

It may seem like Gareth Southgate’s side are saving themselves for the knock-out stages and after last nights results in Group B, England are now certain to be there regardless of what happens tonight.

However, the game against Slovenia could prove to be the most important in the tournament for England, not just because a win will mean they avoid Germany in the next round but because topping their group would pave the way for an easier route to the final.

If the remaining groups who are yet to play finish as they are, England will not only avoid Germany, but France, Spain and Portugal are all on the opposite side of the draw, meaning England could not face any of those sides until the final.

The biggest threat for England would be Italy who they could face in the quarter-final and the Netherlands who they could face in the semi-final. As things stand it looks likely England will face Slovakia or Austria in the round of 16.

Of course, this relies on several results. France and the Netherlands are both on four points after winning their opening game and registering a goalless draw when they faced each other. If both were to win their final game, France would have to better the Netherlands result to finish top of Group D and be on England’s side of the draw. The Netherlands face Austria at 5pm today whilst France takes on Poland at the same time.

The biggest talking point will be Group E as all four sides are currently on three points so there is a good chance the group standings will change as Ukraine take on Belgium and Slovakia take on Romania.

Failure to top their group and England face a much more difficult road with hosts, Germany on Saturday followed potentially by Spain in the quarters, two of the favourites to win this tournament.

It could prove crucial for the Three Lions to beat Slovenia tonight.

Topics:

England,euros 2024

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

euros 2024

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

Pick your England XI for crucial Slovenia clash

England

Pick your England XI for crucial Slovenia clash

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

By Jacob Entwistle

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

By Callum Boyle

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

By Jacob Entwistle

Birmingham ask for their league game against Wrexham to be played in the US

Birmingham City

Birmingham ask for their league game against Wrexham to be played in the US

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for suggesting Man United Women are not part of ‘the first team’

Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed for suggesting Man United Women are not part of ‘the first team’

By Zoe Hodges

Thierry Henry confirms country Michael Olise has opted to play for at international level

Crystal Palace

Thierry Henry confirms country Michael Olise has opted to play for at international level

By Harry Warner

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for suspected immigration offence

Canada

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for suspected immigration offence

By Charlie Herbert

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

cavalry guard

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon star forced to limit Instagram comments due to hateful trolls

fabien frankel

House of the Dragon star forced to limit Instagram comments due to hateful trolls

By Charlie Herbert

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison in US plea deal

Julian Assange

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison in US plea deal

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

Football

UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

donkey

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

By Jacob Entwistle

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

By Callum Boyle

Heinz combines 14 different sauces to make Every Sauce

Heinz

Heinz combines 14 different sauces to make Every Sauce

By Charlie Herbert

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

100m

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

Gary Lineker doubles down on England criticism after Harry Kane tells him to ‘remember what it’s like to wear the shirt’

By Jacob Entwistle

Anthony Joshua wants to open a care home for retired boxers

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua wants to open a care home for retired boxers

By Harry Warner

Load more stories