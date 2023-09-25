Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers left heartbroken as wife dies just three months after wedding

‘I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day’

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers has been left heartbroken after his wife died just three months after their wedding.

Vickers, 27, got married to his partner Laura back in June however he revealed that she passed away last week.

In an emotional post on Instagram, alongside pictures from their wedding day, Vickers went on to explain that he had lost his wife following a “long battle with cancer” on September 19.

He said: “Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met.

“Even though everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and making a lifetime of memories.

“We have cried, laughed and danced our way through some tough times.

“I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day.”

The former Arsenal ‘keeper finished off his tribute by saying: “Thank you to everyone that has supported myself and both families through this incredibly difficult time.

“Truly fortunate to have the most amazing family and friends!

“I Love You Always & Forever.”

Vickers’ Derby teammates offered their support to the 27-year-old after their game this weekend as they held up a shirt with his name on the back in front of their supporters after their game against Carlisle.

Related links: