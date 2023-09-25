Search icon

Football

25th Sep 2023

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers left heartbroken as wife dies just three months after wedding

Callum Boyle

Josh Vickers

‘I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day’

Derby goalkeeper Josh Vickers has been left heartbroken after his wife died just three months after their wedding.

Vickers, 27, got married to his partner Laura back in June however he revealed that she passed away last week.

In an emotional post on Instagram, alongside pictures from their wedding day, Vickers went on to explain that he had lost his wife following a “long battle with cancer” on September 19.

He said: “Laura is the strongest, bravest and most loving person I have ever met.

“Even though everything she was going through, she continued to smile, never letting anything get in the way of having a good time and making a lifetime of memories.

“We have cried, laughed and danced our way through some tough times.

“I know that you will be looking down on me and continuing to inspire me every day.”

The former Arsenal ‘keeper finished off his tribute by saying: “Thank you to everyone that has supported myself and both families through this incredibly difficult time.

“Truly fortunate to have the most amazing family and friends!

“I Love You Always & Forever.”

Vickers’ Derby teammates offered their support to the 27-year-old after their game this weekend as they held up a shirt with his name on the back in front of their supporters after their game against Carlisle.

Josh Vickers

Related links:

Topics:

Derby County,Football,Josh Vickers,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

Chelsea

Chelsea face big issue with their September goal of the month award

By Callum Boyle

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad sends brutal response to Jamie Carragher

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale’s dad sends brutal response to Jamie Carragher

By Callum Boyle

Man United already eyeing up replacement for Andre Onana

Andre Onana

Man United already eyeing up replacement for Andre Onana

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Special meaning behind ‘cloak’ that was put on Messi for World Cup ceremony

2022 Qatar World Cup

Special meaning behind ‘cloak’ that was put on Messi for World Cup ceremony

By Steve Hopkins

Chelsea on the verge of completing Ben Chilwell signing from Leicester

Ben Chilwell

Chelsea on the verge of completing Ben Chilwell signing from Leicester

By Reuben Pinder

Rio Ferdinand compares Harry Maguire’s situation to Gerard Pique’s

Football

Rio Ferdinand compares Harry Maguire’s situation to Gerard Pique’s

By Daniel Brown

Leaked document shows FA chairman proposed ‘Premier League 2’

Leaked document shows FA chairman proposed ‘Premier League 2’

By Simon Lloyd

Harry Maguire dedicates goal vs Leeds to young boy living with cancer

Football

Harry Maguire dedicates goal vs Leeds to young boy living with cancer

By Daniel Brown

England football hooligans told to hand in passports ahead of World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup

England football hooligans told to hand in passports ahead of World Cup

By Wayne Farry

Man whose body is ‘90% covered in ink’ claims he was hidden by boss because of tattoos

employment

Man whose body is ‘90% covered in ink’ claims he was hidden by boss because of tattoos

By JOE

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

Alcohol

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

By Charlie Herbert

Oktoberfest waiter praised for ‘super strength’ while carrying more than a dozen beers

Beer

Oktoberfest waiter praised for ‘super strength’ while carrying more than a dozen beers

By Charlie Herbert

Office ‘snackiquette’ guide calls for boiled eggs to be banned from the workplace

etiquette

Office ‘snackiquette’ guide calls for boiled eggs to be banned from the workplace

By Jack Peat

‘The Office’ set for reboot following lifting of writers strike

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers

‘The Office’ set for reboot following lifting of writers strike

By Steve Hopkins

Woman in Marcus Rashford car crash was 74-year-old gran who had no idea who he was

Burnley FC

Woman in Marcus Rashford car crash was 74-year-old gran who had no idea who he was

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

‘EastEnders’ fans are raving about Steve McFadden’s performance as Phil learned of Peggy’s death

‘EastEnders’ fans are raving about Steve McFadden’s performance as Phil learned of Peggy’s death

By Matt Tate

New Game of Thrones footage released ahead of Season 8

Entertainment

New Game of Thrones footage released ahead of Season 8

By Paul Moore

Ant and Dec pictured together for the first time since drink driving arrest

Ant and Dec

Ant and Dec pictured together for the first time since drink driving arrest

By James Dawson

What Cool Runnings got wrong about the Jamaican bobsleigh team

1988 Winter Olympics

What Cool Runnings got wrong about the Jamaican bobsleigh team

By Alex Roberts

Ricky Gervais death threats spark security overhaul ahead of UK tour Armageddon

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais death threats spark security overhaul ahead of UK tour Armageddon

By Steve Hopkins

Five ways your fitness goals are affected by heat and temperature

Fitness and Health

Five ways your fitness goals are affected by heat and temperature

By Alex Roberts

Load more stories