24th Sep 2023

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

Steve Hopkins

No arrests have been made

Marcus Rashford was reportedly involved in a car crash after his team’s Premier League win at Burnley.

The incident is reported to have occurred after the England star left Manchester United’s training ground.

The team had earlier returned to Carrington by coach after their 1-0 win thanks to a goal by captain, Bruno Fernandes, at Turf Moor.

The Sun reported that Rashford, who played the full 90 minutes, was driving his Rolls Royce when the collision took place. Images circulating on social media show a dent to a car following the incident.

The tabloid said the 25-year-old was shaken but not hurt following the accident.

Police were reportedly called to the scene but no ambulances attended, the publication said. It is understood, no arrest have been made.

United are back in action midweek with a Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

United only just secured a much-needed win Saturday with Erik ten Hag’s side coming off a run of three defeats.

Ten Hag told BBC Sport after the win: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.

“The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other. A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight.”

He continued: “Murphy’s Law where everything goes against us. You have to fight and find a turning point. It shows the dressing room is together. They fight together. In stages of the all the games we’ve played we’ve played good football.

“But if you want to win you have to do it consistently. That was a brilliant spell of the game. The pass from Evans was brilliant, the movement and finish from Bruno too. Last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

“We were disciplined and followed the rules. When we do that it’s difficult to play against Manchester United. He [Evans] gave the team calmness. His skills were brilliant, as with the goal.”

