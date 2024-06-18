Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

The undisputed Portugal icon is back in action tonight for a sixth successive tournament

In 2004, a teenage Cristiano Ronaldo burst onto the international scene as Portugal came almightily close to winning the Euros on home soil, only to lose to Greece in one of football’s greatest underdog tales.

20 years later, the gargantuan icon has tasted Euro glory, whilst obliterating several records on the way. And there are plenty more records there still to be smashed as Portugal kick off versus Czechia this evening.

From the Netherlands thinking it would be a wise idea to leave a 19-year-old Ronaldo unmarked in a semi-final to spearheading A Seleção through the group-stages against Hungary in 2016, Ronaldo has recorded the most goals in Euros history with a remarkable 14. For context, Michel Platini is second with 9. He’s simply in a league of his own.

Euro 2020 proved to be his most successful individual tournament scoring 5 goals in 4 games. Sharing the Golden Boot with Czechia’s Patrik Schick, the two will face off tonight. Expect goals galore. Maybe a hat-trick each.

Additionally, Ronaldo has made the most appearances at the European Championships playing on 25 occasions, followed by former and current teammates Joao Moutinho and Pepe boasting 19 each. Incredible longevity.

Records are there to be broken

As for this tournament, there are still plenty of records Ronaldo will be gunning for:

1- Most assists

Perhaps the most impressive one of them all to start off with. Ronaldo currently sits on 6 assists, tied with former Czechia international Karel Poborský. Only one assist is needed to become the top playmaker in Euro history. With a plethora of attacking options such as Rafael Leao and Diogo Jota in this new-look Portugal side, it’s a huge likelihood this record is broken.

Topping the charts for both goals and assists? That’s insane.

As for current competition, Kevin de Bruyne is lurking closely behind with 5.

2- Oldest Euros scorer

Currently, the oldest Euro scorer is Ivica Vastic at 38, bagging for Austria in 2008. Holding on to an elite record for 16 years, he’s probably resigned to losing it over the next month. It’s been a great ride.

Ronaldo can thereby become the oldest Euro scorer at 39 with a goal in Germany.

However, there is one potential obstacle. Teammate Pepe at 41 would snatch this record off Ronaldo with a goal.

You could just imagine it, the old-school centre back heading home a late consolation from a corner. Ronaldo fuming. Nani tapping home from an offside position after all the hard work done was done by Ronaldo vibes all over again.

3- Oldest outfield player to feature at the Euros

Ronaldo can win this one just about. At 39 years and 3 months Lothar Matthäus currently holds the record representing Germany in 2000.

However, born in February, Ronaldo can become the oldest outfield player to feature at the Euros tonight, unless once again the master of skulduggery Pepe is playing.

You’re stuck in limbo as to what you want, whether to see Ronaldo grab the limelight again or for one of football’s most box-office entertainers in Pepe to bless our screens for undoubtedly the final time.

4- First player to play at six European Championships

Also arguably the most impressive too, this resembles the unparalleled durability of Ronaldo.

2004 to 2024 at the top level of international football is a remarkable feat and he can become the first player to play in six different championships.

He was previous the only player to feature in five tournaments, until Luka Modric started for Croatia against Spain on Saturday.

5- Most chances created

Another likely guarantee if Ronaldo starts is to overtake Luis Figo with the most chances created.

Figo currently holds this title with 42, however Ronaldo is closely behind with 41.

The rankings feature some incredible playmakers such as Mesut Ozil with 40 and Zinedine Zidane boasting 38.