Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

The Brazilian midfielder addressed fans in a passionate statement ahead of the clash with rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United star Casemiro has issued a rallying cry to his fellow Red Devils as Erik Ten Hag’s side prepare to take on an in-form Manchester City at the Etihad later this afternoon.

In a statement posted to the Manchester United website, the 32 year old spoke about the importance of the game and the impact that the fans can have on such a big occasion.

“They’re the games where you notice the fans want the game,” he said.

“The players want the game. The club want the game. I think they’re games and days that are meant to be enjoyed. That’s how I feel. They’re beautiful games.”

Casemiro was the hero during the week when he scored a last minute header away to Nottingham Forest to secure his team’s place in the next round of the FA Cup.

(Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

United struggled for the majority of the game on Wednesday night, with Forest’s attackers constantly threatening to put the ball in the back of goalkeeper Andre Onana’s net.

It’s no revelation that today’s fixture away to treble winners Man City will be a real test of United’s defensive composure, considering Pep Guardiola’s side put six past Luton Town midweek.

While it is clearly a huge fixture, Champions League winner Casemiro has the experience to go into the game with confidence and belief.

“Well, you get used to it, you know? In the end, when you play so many matches. In the end, despite being a derby and an important game for us, we know that at the end of the day every game is important,” the former Real Madrid star said.

“We know that in order to win, if we win that match it’ll boost the team morale and the club morale, especially considering how important it would be for the end of the season. But we have to face every match like a final, as if they were all important matches. So I think this is another important match for us.”

He added: “They’re moments that always excite players,” he said. “They’re moments that help a player’s self-esteem. They’re like that. It’s high-level players who keep you at your best. So they’re games where you feel that euphoria both on and off the pitch, they make players feel alive.

“Those are the beautiful things about football that help players’ self-esteem.”

The absence of Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund will be a huge loss for Manchester United, as the youngster was just beginning to find his form before a muscle injury ruled him out for several weeks.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Casemiro urged United’s away support to ‘believe’ in the team in what he expects to be a ‘very difficult’ encounter.

“The thing I like the most about playing here, going back to the previous question, is our fans on the road. The way they support us, how they help us, how they’re with us. It’s the most beautiful thing,” he said.

“I’d ask the people who travel to the match to support us and believe in us, because we know it’s going to a very intense, very difficult game. But I want the fans to believe in us, because we’re going to give everything on the pitch.

“Victory is very important, not only for the fans but for us as well, especially considering the squad’s morale ahead of the remainder of the season.”

The Manchester derby kicks off at 3:30pm this afternoon.

You can follow all of the action on our live blog, where we’ll post updates, live reactions, and player ratings throughout the match.

Related links:

Morgan Gibbs-White deletes Instagram post following FA Cup defeat to Man United

Only five Man United players have avoided injury this season

Man United fans are all saying the same thing about Erling Haaland