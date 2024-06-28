Search icon

Sport

28th Jun 2024

British swimmer Archie Goodburn diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour

Zoe Hodges

‘I am determined to take this head-on’

22-year-old British swimmer Archie Goodburn has been diagnosed with three inoperable brain tumours.

Goodburn, who represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, realised there was something wrong when his training routine begun to be interrupted by ‘strange episodes’.

Following this year’s Olympic trials, tests concluded that he had three large tumours defined as oligodendrogliomas – a rare form of diffuse and progressive brain cancer.

On a post on Instagram, Goodburn said: “Six weeks ago, my life experienced a profound change as I was diagnosed with three brain tumours.”

Goodburn, who previously won a bronze medal in the men’s 50m breaststroke at the 2019 World Junior Swimming Championships, thought he was experiencing the symptoms of a migraine at first but seizures began to leave him with a loss of strength and numbing sensation in the left side of his body.

Goodburn said: “The seizures grew in intensity and frequency in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympic trials in April, something I’d aimed for and trained for almost my entire life.

“I was determined on achieving my dreams, so I continued to train on through the seizures.”

Goodburn narrowly missed out on the Olympic team, finishing third by just a few tenths of a second in an event with only two places.

“With the trials behind me, I dug deeper into what was really causing these attacks. An MRI in May finally revealed what I’d begun to fear most.”

Surgery is not possible, but Goodburn remains hopeful that radiotherapy and chemotherapy will prove effective.

He said: “The silver lining to this diagnosis is that oligodendrogliomas generally respond better to radiotherapy and chemotherapy than many other serious brain tumour types.”

He remains optimistic: “I am young, I am fit, I have the most phenomenal support network of friends, the best family I could ever hope for and a fantastic girlfriend by my side.

“I am determined to take this head-on, to remain positive and to keep being Archie.”

Related links:

Topics:

Swimming

RELATED ARTICLES

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

2024 Olympics

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas will not compete at Olympics after legal battle dismissed

By Charlie Herbert

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Dad left paralysed after New Year’s cold water swim

paralysed

Dad left paralysed after New Year’s cold water swim

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

Anthony Joshua

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

By Zoe Hodges

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

Celtic

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

Football

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

England

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

By Simon Kelly

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

Bologna

Man United hold talks with Euro 2024 star that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already signed before

By Harry Warner

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Three

By Callum Boyle

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

Anthony Joshua

Carl Froch slams Anthony Joshua in explicit rant as he leaks WhatsApp messages

By Zoe Hodges

Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

Missouri

Beloved police dog dies after being left inside hot car overnight

By Charlie Herbert

Hawk Tuah girl’s life has transformed since going viral

hawk tuah girl

Hawk Tuah girl’s life has transformed since going viral

By Ryan Price

People left shocked as ‘ripoff’ Glastonbury food prices are revealed

Food

People left shocked as ‘ripoff’ Glastonbury food prices are revealed

By Charlie Herbert

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

Celtic

Former Celtic player Landry N’Guemo dead at 38

By Zoe Hodges

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

crazy town

Crazy Town star Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death aged 49 revealed

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

Andrew Lincoln

Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln lands first British TV role in 14 years

By Charlie Herbert

Petition for annual reunion between Tartan Army and Germany gets 50,000 signatures

euro 2024

Petition for annual reunion between Tartan Army and Germany gets 50,000 signatures

By Charlie Herbert

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best Euro group stage moments

Football

The definitive ranking of the top 10 best Euro group stage moments

By Harry Warner

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

Entertainment

Ricky Gervais announces new Netflix special and world tour

By Ryan Price

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

Football

Gary Neville says Man United should sell the naming rights to Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

England

Just 14% of fans think England will win the Euros

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories