Search icon

Sport

01st May 2025

Ben Stokes: There’s a good reason we play so much golf

Dan Seddon

England Test captain says that swinging a few clubs with his teammates takes the edge off

It should be no surprise to hear that stress management is crucial for professional sportspeople at the top of their game.

During a promotional video with his media company 4CAST for Marriott Hotels, England’s Test cricket captain Ben Stokes countered criticism over the team taking their minds of their sport when big matches are on the horizon.

Stokes has explained how fresh air on the fairway keeps everybody grounded and less anxious.

“As a team, playing golf the day before a game starts, or two days out, is not only a great way to relax,” he began. “It’s also used as a method for us to actually [switch off], that’s four hours where you’re not thinking about the stresses of playing international cricket.”

Ben Stokes of England looks on during day one of the Third Test Match in the series between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park on December 14, 2024 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old, who won both the 2019 Cricket World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup with England, went on to highlight how stepping onto the golf course takes away all of the natural emotions that can plague players ahead of a game.

“For those four hours you’re playing golf, you’re having a laugh, you’re not even thinking about day one of the first Test match of the summer. Because it all builds up and just all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Jeez… a Test match summer’s starting’ and then you’re just thinking about all this kind of stuff.

“That all naturally comes the next day when you rock up at the ground for the first time. It’s tiring if you’re feeling like you’ve gotta do that the day before as well.

“There’s a few people who take the **** out of us, like, ‘You only get picked if you’ve got a low handicap’ and all that kind of stuff – because we play so much golf – but you’ve just got to understand that there’s a bigger reason to why we do all this stuff as a team together. 

“We’re under enough pressure as it is without having to think about it for longer than we have to.”

Topics:

Ben Stokes,Cricket,Golf,Kevin Pietersen,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

By Charlie Herbert

Francis Ngannou ‘involved in fatal motorcycle crash’ as girl, 17, killed 

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou ‘involved in fatal motorcycle crash’ as girl, 17, killed 

By Harry Warner

Andre Onana ‘enters negotiations’ with newly promoted club as potential exit looms

Manchester United

Andre Onana ‘enters negotiations’ with newly promoted club as potential exit looms

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

By JOE

English FA to ban transgender women from women’s football

English FA to ban transgender women from women’s football

By Joseph Loftus

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

By JOE

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets go on sale for their Wembley Stadium rematch

Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois tickets go on sale for their Wembley Stadium rematch

By Jonny Yates

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

IKEA

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

By JOE

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

David Harbour

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

Affiliate

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

By Stephen Porzio

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Warrior buried 1,000 years ago may have been non-binary

Finland

Warrior buried 1,000 years ago may have been non-binary

By Charlie Herbert

Man United vs Athletic Bilbao betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Man United vs Athletic Bilbao betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Man United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV tonight

By JOE

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

Toughest animal on earth revealed after brutal AI fight pits 256 species against each other

Animals

Toughest animal on earth revealed after brutal AI fight pits 256 species against each other

By JOE

Load more stories