Search icon

Football

25th Feb 2024

Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

Callum Boyle

Sheffield United

The sign of a side struggling at the bottom

Tensions overflowed between Sheffield United teammates Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson shortly after Wolves took the lead.

Chris Wilder’s side have been in dismal form this season and continued as Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts the leads.

Just six minutes later the pair became embroiled in a heated exchange before Souza took a swipe at Robinson, who then pushed him back.

The rest of their teammates quickly ran over to defuse the situation while VAR actually checked to see if the altercation was worthy of a red card.

VAR eventually came to the conclusion that it didn’t warrant a sending off but defeat again for the Blades leaves them marooned at the bottom – eight points behind Everton, who are 17th.

Wolves on the other hand have continued their excellent season under Gary O’Neil and are now eighth in the table and well in the hunt for a place in Europe next season.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sheffield United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

Carabao Cup

Everyone says the same thing after Van Dijk’s goal ruled out by VAR

By Callum Boyle

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Ben Chilwell and Conor Bradley clash in Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans boo national anthem during Carabao Cup final

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

Football

Yossi Benayoun explains why Steven Gerrard should be the next Liverpool manager

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

Antony

Erik ten Hag explains why he brought Antony on in the 99th minute of Fulham defeat

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire escapes red card for ‘awful’ tackle on Sasa Lukic

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

Football

Real Madrid ask to move final game of the season because of Taylor Swift

By Callum Boyle

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

Star Trek and Marvel star Kenneth Mitchell has died aged 49

By Nina McLaughlin

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

Company slammed for ‘pathetic’ retirement party for man who worked 42 years on minimum wage

By Ryan Price

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

Katie Price confirms romance with MAFS star JJ Slater

By Nina McLaughlin

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

Age

Drivers may have to retake driving test at 65, under new proposals

By Ryan Price

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

Carabao Cup

Liverpool fans stranded outside Wembley as ‘tickets not working’ for EFL Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia slams Man United with damning 12-word tweet

By Callum Boyle

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

‘Impossible’ question on The 1% Club gets the most people out in a single round

By Nina McLaughlin

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

Viewers stunned as Stephen Merchant makes brutal dig at Simon Cowell’s appearance

By JOE

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

BBC

People are losing it at how they reported the release of camera phones in 2001

By Ryan Price

Load more stories