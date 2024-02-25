Sheffield United’s Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson clash with each other after Wolves goal

The sign of a side struggling at the bottom

Tensions overflowed between Sheffield United teammates Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson shortly after Wolves took the lead.

Chris Wilder’s side have been in dismal form this season and continued as Pablo Sarabia gave the hosts the leads.

Just six minutes later the pair became embroiled in a heated exchange before Souza took a swipe at Robinson, who then pushed him back.

The rest of their teammates quickly ran over to defuse the situation while VAR actually checked to see if the altercation was worthy of a red card.

Sheffield United pair Vinícius Souza and Jack Robinson have a swipe at each other! 😳🚫 pic.twitter.com/LSpyPPXqKP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2024

VAR eventually came to the conclusion that it didn’t warrant a sending off but defeat again for the Blades leaves them marooned at the bottom – eight points behind Everton, who are 17th.

Wolves on the other hand have continued their excellent season under Gary O’Neil and are now eighth in the table and well in the hunt for a place in Europe next season.

