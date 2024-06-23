Search icon

23rd Jun 2024

Andy Murray set to miss Wimbledon this summer

Nina McLaughlin

Andy Murray has been ruled out of playing at Wimbledon this year

The Scot was expected to return to the court for what was thought to be his final year.

However, after undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst after being injured in a match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s Club earlier this week, the three time Grand Slam winner is set to miss the tournament.

“After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there,” the ATP tweeted.

The 37-year-old had previously been out for eight weeks due to damaged ankle ligaments, and only returned last month.

“During my pre-match warm-up I was pretty uncomfortable and then I walked up the stairs, just before going on the court, I didn’t have the normal strength in my right leg. It was not a usual feeling,” Murray said after he retired the game against Thompson at Queen’s, via Sky News.

“Then the first two balls I hit in the warm-up, my right leg, it was, like, so uncoordinated. I had no coordination. Then, yeah, my right leg just was not working properly.

“In hindsight I wish I hadn’t gone on there because it was pretty awkward for everyone.

“There is nothing I could do, and then there is part of you that wants to go out there and see if it gets better, you know, and maybe feel better with a bit of treatment or something, but that wasn’t the case.”

